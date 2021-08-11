Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Royal Free's Pears Building welcomes its first patient

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 8:00 AM August 11, 2021   
Debbie Cleeve-Evans, the Pears Building's first resident

Debbie Cleeve-Evans, the Pears Building's first resident - Credit: Royal Free Hospital

The Royal Free's new Pears Building has received a big thumbs up from its first patient.

The £60m building is home to the UCL Institute of Immunity and Transplantation (IIT), as well as the Royal Free Charity.

Debbie Cleeve-Evans, 54, from Gosport, Portsmouth, praised the staff for helping her to feel at home in the accommodation, which is designed to give patients who live far from the hospital and who don’t need to be cared for on a ward, a place to stay overnight.

In 2019, Debbie had a liver transplant at the Royal Free but earlier this year complications arose around the area of her original surgical scar. Because the operation she required is complex, she was referred back to the hospital's specialist surgeons.   

The night before her surgery, Debbie was booked into the Pears Building and she said as soon as she walked through the doors she felt taken care of.

You may also want to watch:

“Even though I was the only person staying in the building, I felt totally comfortable,” she said.

“It was nothing like being in a hospital, it felt so uplifting and relaxing. The staff were absolutely lovely and made me feel so welcome and really spent time helping me with things like the Wi-Fi. There was a wonderful view from my balcony and I even managed to get a decent night's sleep ahead of my op.”

A room at the Royal Free's Pears Building

A room at the Royal Free's Pears Building - Credit: Royal Free Hospital

Most Read

  1. 1 A Level results 2021 live: Hampstead and Highgate grades as they come in
  2. 2 Pedestrian taken to hospital with 'head and leg' injuries after Kilburn collision
  3. 3 Fortismere A Level pupils in 'floods of tears' as IT glitch delays exam results
  1. 4 Camden backs down over planned Primrose Hill road closures
  2. 5 Kentish Town Square festival brings the fun to Highgate Road
  3. 6 Met has 'open mind' after Muswell Hill restaurant break-ins
  4. 7 Carousel: Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
  5. 8 Dunns bakery collects Covid-19 award for community service
  6. 9 Choir covers 'appalling' £400 fly-tipping fine for child's desk
  7. 10 Hampstead hair stylist Edoardo shortlisted for top national award

The Pears Building is a joint project between the Royal Free London, the Royal Free Charity and University College London. 

It will shortly be the new home of the IIT, a research centre where scientists are developing novel therapies for diseases such as cancer, diabetes, HIV and hepatitis. 

The building also provides two floors of accommodation for patients like Debbie or for those participating in clinical trials. Previously these patients stayed in local hotels.

Following her surgery, Debbie said: “I’ve had a mesh patch inserted and I must admit I feel a bit like the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz.

“But I’m hoping I’ll recover my strength soon. I’m not one for sitting around, I love spending time with my grandchildren and doing all sorts of DIY. The new accommodation is a big plus for us patients, it is a step up from a hotel - I definitely give the place a 100% rating.”

The Royal Free Hospital
Hampstead News
North London News
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at the scene 

Police investigate reported rape of teenager

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
George Watkins' custody mugshot

Crime

Ex-Hampstead private school teacher sentenced over indecent images

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Piers Plowright and Poh Sim sit on a fallen tree on Hampstead Heath

Obituary

Piers Plowright: 'An extraordinary force, devoted to Hampstead'

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
The availability of alcohol around Hampstead Heath is leading to antisocial behaviour, neighbourhood groups claim

Hampstead Heath

Is there a 'drinking problem' around Hampstead Heath?

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon