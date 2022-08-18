Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Transplant patient enjoys double celebration as granddaughter makes timely arrival 

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 9:15 AM August 18, 2022
Remigijus Tumelis, 58, received a new liver at the Royal Free London hospital on the same day his granddaughter was born

Remigijus Tumelis, 58, received a new liver on the same day as his granddaughter Eliza was born - pictured with her mother Remi and father - Credit: Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

A patient at the Royal Free Hospital is enjoying a double celebration after he received a liver transplant on the same day as he became a grandfather for the second time. 

Remigijus Tumelis, 58, received a new liver last month with surgeon Joerg-Matthais Pollok and his team finishing the eight-hour operation just half an hour before his daughter Remi gave birth to baby Eliza. 

Remi says she is over the moon that her father has been given a new lease of life at the same time as her daughter was born in Peterborough City Hospital. 

“At 8am dad’s surgeon called to say his surgery was finished and had been successful,” said Remi.

“I told him I’m having the baby now and then half an hour later she was born.

“You can’t plan for these things – sometimes it just happens."

Remi said her dad’s transplant journey has been an emotional rollercoaster. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Coldplay at Wembley Stadium: Setlist and photos
  2. 2 Graham Chapman's Highgate haunt gets a refurb
  3. 3 Plumber found guilty of road rage murder of Deliveroo driver
  1. 4 'Incredibly kind and caring': Tribute to wife who died with brain tumour
  2. 5 Recap: Tree on the tracks disrupts London, Stansted and Cambridge trains
  3. 6 Crouch End bar loses licence as court appeal fails
  4. 7 London Assembly: TfL urged to rethink plans to cut 78 bus routes
  5. 8 A Level results 2022 live: Camden, Barnet and Haringey schools as they come in
  6. 9 Infected blood scandal victims to receive £100k interim payments
  7. 10 'Let’s take the motor traffic out of Swiss Cottage'

“Three times previously Dad was called into the hospital for the surgery, but the livers were found to be unsuitable for transplant.

"So finally it has happened and we are so happy because now he will get to see his grandchildren grow up.”  


Hampstead News
Camden News
North West London News

Don't Miss

Traffic driving through surface water in West End Lane, West Hampstead

'Wet End Lane': Leak could take five days to fix

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Junior Britto carried out a knifepoint robbery in Oak Hill Park, Hampstead

Knife Crime

Victim speaks out after Hampstead machete robbery

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
PICTURE POSED BY A MODEL File photo dated 02/02/20 of a teenage girl showing signs of mental health

Mental Health

Campaign launched for young people anxious about A Level and GSCE results

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with an incident on a 24 bus

Elderly disabled woman 'racially abused' on Camden bus

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon