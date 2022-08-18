Remigijus Tumelis, 58, received a new liver on the same day as his granddaughter Eliza was born - pictured with her mother Remi and father - Credit: Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

A patient at the Royal Free Hospital is enjoying a double celebration after he received a liver transplant on the same day as he became a grandfather for the second time.

Remigijus Tumelis, 58, received a new liver last month with surgeon Joerg-Matthais Pollok and his team finishing the eight-hour operation just half an hour before his daughter Remi gave birth to baby Eliza.

Remi says she is over the moon that her father has been given a new lease of life at the same time as her daughter was born in Peterborough City Hospital.

“At 8am dad’s surgeon called to say his surgery was finished and had been successful,” said Remi.

“I told him I’m having the baby now and then half an hour later she was born.

“You can’t plan for these things – sometimes it just happens."

Remi said her dad’s transplant journey has been an emotional rollercoaster.

“Three times previously Dad was called into the hospital for the surgery, but the livers were found to be unsuitable for transplant.

"So finally it has happened and we are so happy because now he will get to see his grandchildren grow up.”



