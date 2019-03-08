Search

Royal Free staff honoured at annual 'Oscars' ceremony

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 September 2019

Jubilant Royal Free staff celebrate at the annual awards ceremony. Picture: Royal Free

Jubilant Royal Free staff celebrate at the annual awards ceremony. Picture: Royal Free

Archant

Comedian Hugh Dennis was outnumbered by award winners last week, as he hosted the Royal Free London's annual "Oscars" awards ceremony.

Caroline Clarke and Hugh Dennis with two attendees at the Royal Free's Oscars on September 11. Picture: Royal FreeCaroline Clarke and Hugh Dennis with two attendees at the Royal Free's Oscars on September 11. Picture: Royal Free

More than 300 members of staff, including nurses, cleaners, doctors and support staff attended the ceremony on Wednesday night, which was funded by the Royal Free Charity.

More than 30 awards were handed out to staff who had contributed positively to the hospital over the last year.

The star of Mock the Week and Not Going Out spoke of his experience of treatment at the Royal Free, after falling off his bike in Pond Street, yards from the hospital's A&E.

Award-winning Royal Free staff celebrate at the 'Oscars' awards ceremony on Wednesday September 11. Picture: Royal Free HospitalAward-winning Royal Free staff celebrate at the 'Oscars' awards ceremony on Wednesday September 11. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

He also told staff: "If proof is needed of the goodness of human nature in difficult circumstances, then you are it. You are a fantastic group of people."

Dr Anant Patel, a respiratory consultant won the group's clinician of the year gong. He won it for the quality of his lung cancer service, which led to excellent clinical results.

Royal Free chair Dominic Dodd said: "I am always so inspired by the wonderful work carried out by our staff and the different ways in which you go the extra mile to care for our patients - and for each other."

