Future of Royal Free Hospital nurseries uncertain amid staff consultation

Published: 12:00 PM January 27, 2021

The future of two nurseries at the Royal Free Hospital is uncertain amid a consultation on its childcare provision.

Proposals have been put to staff whose children attend the nurseries.

A spokesperson for the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust said: "The Royal Free London is consulting with staff and parents over the future of two nurseries at the Royal Free Hospital which are used by approximately 20 children.

“We met with staff and parents before Christmas and are continuing to engage with them about options and to gather feedback.

“No decision has yet been taken and there will be no immediate changes. Any final decisions will be made after the outcome of the consultation has been considered by the trust.”

The Royal Free nurseries accommodate children aged from six months to five years.