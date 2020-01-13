Search

Advanced search

Winter fair: Hampstead secondary school North Bridge House raises £4,690 for the Royal Free Hospital Children's School

PUBLISHED: 15:37 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 13 January 2020

The school's music department put on a concert for the fundraiser including a performance by its Year 10 rock band. Picture: Ariana Oliver

The school's music department put on a concert for the fundraiser including a performance by its Year 10 rock band. Picture: Ariana Oliver

Archant

A Hampstead secondary school has raised £4,690 for the Royal Free Hospital Children's School from its winter fair.

North Bridge House Senior Hampstead, based in Rosslyn Hill, held raffles and auctions from donations made by parents and local businesses as part of its annual fundraiser.

Prizes for the event included Arsenal FC hospitality tickets, Hampstead butchers' hampers and retreats to Kruger National Park in South Africa, and Trieste, Italy.

You may also want to watch:

Ariana Price, a parent who helped organise the raffle and silent auction, said: "I went to deliver the prizes to the hospital, they (the children) had tears in their eyes.

"The school has quite a high percentage of kids that are generally disadvantaged on top of their disabilities and severe mental health issues. We made some nurses very happy,"

The school fundraiser saw the music department put on a concert where 12 student acts took part in a range of performances including rock, choir, woodwind and piano.

North Bridge House Senior Hampstead is a private school for 11 to 16-year-olds and The Royal Free Hospital Children's School (RFHCS) is a community special school for pupils aged 5 to 16.

Most Read

1 Avenue Road: Haringey supported housing residents baffled by ‘path to nowhere’

The 'path to nowhere' at 1 Avenue Road in Shepherd's Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Camden Town Waterstones shut for a day after ‘unprecedented’ landlord dispute

Waterstones in Camden Town on Thursday. Picture: Anonymous

“We need to fight for it”: Belsize Park documentary maker of under-threat England’s Lane launderette joins calls to save facility

Russell Bentley made a documentary about the characters and history behind the launderette in England's Lane. Picture: Russell Bentley

Marvel’s new Eternals film spotted filming with ‘small army’ on Hampstead Heath

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Most Read

1 Avenue Road: Haringey supported housing residents baffled by ‘path to nowhere’

The 'path to nowhere' at 1 Avenue Road in Shepherd's Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Camden Town Waterstones shut for a day after ‘unprecedented’ landlord dispute

Waterstones in Camden Town on Thursday. Picture: Anonymous

“We need to fight for it”: Belsize Park documentary maker of under-threat England’s Lane launderette joins calls to save facility

Russell Bentley made a documentary about the characters and history behind the launderette in England's Lane. Picture: Russell Bentley

Marvel’s new Eternals film spotted filming with ‘small army’ on Hampstead Heath

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Rose believes ‘serial winner’ Mourinho wants FA Cup success

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose battle for the ball (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Arsenal’s Mavropanos joins FC Nuremberg on loan

Arsenal's Konstantinos Mavropanos during the pre-match warm up ahead of the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture: John Walton/PA

Monthly award for Arsenal’s Miedema

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema takes on Brighton's Victoria Williams during the Women's Super League match at The People's Pension Stadium, Crawley.

Emma Mitchell making the most of Spurs switch

Arsenal Women's Emma Mitchell (pic Dave Thompson/PA)

Winter fair: Hampstead secondary school North Bridge House raises £4,690 for the Royal Free Hospital Children’s School

The school's music department put on a concert for the fundraiser including a performance by its Year 10 rock band. Picture: Ariana Oliver
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists