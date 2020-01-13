Winter fair: Hampstead secondary school North Bridge House raises £4,690 for the Royal Free Hospital Children's School

The school's music department put on a concert for the fundraiser including a performance by its Year 10 rock band. Picture: Ariana Oliver Archant

A Hampstead secondary school has raised £4,690 for the Royal Free Hospital Children's School from its winter fair.

North Bridge House Senior Hampstead, based in Rosslyn Hill, held raffles and auctions from donations made by parents and local businesses as part of its annual fundraiser.

Prizes for the event included Arsenal FC hospitality tickets, Hampstead butchers' hampers and retreats to Kruger National Park in South Africa, and Trieste, Italy.

Ariana Price, a parent who helped organise the raffle and silent auction, said: "I went to deliver the prizes to the hospital, they (the children) had tears in their eyes.

"The school has quite a high percentage of kids that are generally disadvantaged on top of their disabilities and severe mental health issues. We made some nurses very happy,"

The school fundraiser saw the music department put on a concert where 12 student acts took part in a range of performances including rock, choir, woodwind and piano.

North Bridge House Senior Hampstead is a private school for 11 to 16-year-olds and The Royal Free Hospital Children's School (RFHCS) is a community special school for pupils aged 5 to 16.