Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Exclusive

Hundreds of Royal Free Covid medical staff raise burnout safety fears

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 6:56 PM March 26, 2021    Updated: 7:09 PM March 26, 2021
A view of the Royal Free Hospital teaching hospital in the Hampstead area of the London Borough of C

The Royal Free Hospital, Hampstead - Credit: PA/Jonathan Brady

More than 200 nurses and medical staff at the Royal Free Hospital have raised "very serious concerns" over staff burnout and patient safety in intensive care wards during the second surge of coronavirus - and going forward.

Staff and union reps at the hospital have met with senior management over the last fortnight to call for shift patterns to be changed and provide "strong reassurances" about the ratio of nurses to parents in intensive care units (ICU). 

Hundreds of staff - including nurses, doctors and health care assistants - have signed a letter from the local Royal College of Nursing (RCN) representative to the Royal Free's director of nursing, Rebecca Longmate

In the letter, dated March 12, staff raise concerns that "nurse-to-patient ratios during the pandemic were unsafe for patients and have led to severe levels of burnout amongst nursing staff" and that "the hospital did not do enough to escalate or respond to our concerns about this".

Rebecca Longmate, Royal Free Hospital director of nursing. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

The Royal Free director of nursing Rebecca Longmate - Credit: Archant

It is understood that at a meeting, members of nursing staff showed hospital bosses a presentation highlighting results from an internal survey carried out among critical care nurses. 

In this survey, of 251 respondents, just over 40% of nurses said they'd had to either take extended sick leave or reduce their hours due to stress.

You may also want to watch:

More than 80% of 246 respondents said they had noticed mistakes they believed had been "caused by the higher ICU patient-to-nurse ratios" during the pandemic. 

Others raised concerns that internal incident reports were "not investigated" and staff believe the trust did not put incentives in place to attract bank staff during the pandemic. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'We will not be silenced': Highgate School pupils walk out after 'rape culture' allegations
  2. 2 'Rape is normal at Highgate School' - headteacher 'truly sorry'
  3. 3 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Wait for second verdict could last 'until Easter'
  1. 4 Muswell Hill and Primrose Hill make Sunday Times 'best places to live' list
  2. 5 Dame Anne Rafferty to lead Highgate School 'rape culture' review
  3. 6 'Dress codes provoke a stereotype of girls': a 12-year-old's view
  4. 7 Hampstead is filling up with derelict building sites
  5. 8 TV's Judge Rinder 'sad' for thieves who mugged him in Finchley Road
  6. 9 Hampstead Garden Suburb father and Hollywood producer dies from Covid
  7. 10 'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town

Nurses at the Royal Free believe the trust was left "critically short" of ICU nursing staff. One member of staff said this meant a "severe cost to patient safety".

Another told this newspaper: "There's a lot of people who are really fed up and worried about how this is going."

The nurses say staff burnout has had a negative impact on patient safety - and worry that it may lead to nurses leaving the Royal Free.

Nursing reps have raised the issue of shift patterns contributing to this burnout. Because they work shorter shifts than at other hospitals - 11 rather than 11.5 hours - they work around one extra shift each month. 

Lisa Elliott, who is the RCN's regional director in London, said:  “RCN members at the trust have formally escalated significant concerns with management.

"RCN London and representatives are working constructively with the trust to try and seek an appropriate resolution.

"The trust must act in good faith and not just listen to the concerns but put in place tangible actions that directly address the concerns on staffing levels, staff wellbeing and safety which our members have raised.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Free NHS Trust said: “Like all hospitals across the NHS, the Royal Free London has treated a huge volume of critically ill patients during this pandemic - opening extra beds to safely admit more than three times as many patients as we usually would - and our incredible staff have gone to extraordinary lengths under significant pressure, saving countless lives, and we are grateful for everything they have done. 
 
"Throughout the year we have listened and acted on feedback about what we can do to improve their experience of coming to work and have put in place a range of support including access to listening services, helplines, a dedicated ICU psychologist and practical support such as food delivery and free accommodation." 

The Royal Free Trust also highlighted extra provision it had laid on for ICU staff during the pandemic - including a dedicated psychologist, and free food and accommodation. 

The Royal Free Hospital
Coronavirus
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Covid-19 mobile testing unit set up at the White Hart pub in Fernhill Heath, near Worcester. Worce

Coronavirus

Covid-19 surge testing begins in Muswell Hill for Brazilian variant

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Supermarket chain Sainsbury's is looking to take over the Hampstead High Street unit formerly occupied by Gap

Sainsbury's plans new store for Hampstead High Street

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
The Ham&High's front pages during a year of Covid-19

Covid - A Year On

Covid - A Year On: North London reflects on the pandemic's impact

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Customers outside the new store

Gallery

Ole & Steen opens Hampstead High Street bakery

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus