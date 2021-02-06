Royal Free Charity marks a year of Covid-19 and £2.5m raised

Published: 8:30 AM February 6, 2021

From the Royal Free Supermarket to rest and relaxation areas for staff, the Royal Free Charity has worked hard to support frontline workers this year during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Royal Free Charity

The Royal Free Charity (RFC) has raised more than £2.5m for the hospital trust's staff in the 12 months since the pandemic began in the UK.

The charity is marking a year since the first Covid-19 positive case was admitted to the Royal Free - which happened on February 9 2020 - by recapping the work it's been doing and reiterating its appeal for support.

Jon Spiers, the RFC's chief exec, said: “Our hospital colleagues, with no time to recover from the first wave, have seen more patients than ever in the second wave.

“We’re only too aware of the effect that this prolonged crisis will be having and clearly the community is too, and has responded amazingly.”

He thanked the hundreds of people who had supported the RFC's work - which has involved funding a free "supermarket" for staff and tablets to help patients communicate with families unable to visit.

The Royal Free's Sinead Hanton smiles at some beautiful cards sent to support NHS staff - Credit: Royal Free Charity

Now, it is focusing on providing psychological support accommodation and food and drink for staff, and has also launched targeted health and wellbeing projects.

To donate to the Royal Free Charity, visit royalfreecharity.org.