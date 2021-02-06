Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Royal Free Charity marks a year of Covid-19 and £2.5m raised

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 8:30 AM February 6, 2021   
A collage showing some of the ways the Royal Free Charity has helped staff.

From the Royal Free Supermarket to rest and relaxation areas for staff, the Royal Free Charity has worked hard to support frontline workers this year during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Royal Free Charity

The Royal Free Charity (RFC) has raised more than £2.5m for the hospital trust's staff in the 12 months since the pandemic began in the UK. 

The charity is marking a year since the first Covid-19 positive case was admitted to the Royal Free - which happened on February 9 2020 - by recapping the work it's been doing and reiterating its appeal for support. 

Jon Spiers, the RFC's chief exec, said: “Our hospital colleagues, with no time to recover from the first wave, have seen more patients than ever in the second wave.

“We’re only too aware of the effect that this prolonged crisis will be having and clearly the community is too, and has responded amazingly.”

He thanked the hundreds of people who had supported the RFC's work - which has involved funding a free "supermarket" for staff and tablets to help patients communicate with families unable to visit.

The Royal Free's Sinead Hanton smiles at some beautiful cards sent to support NHS staff

The Royal Free's Sinead Hanton smiles at some beautiful cards sent to support NHS staff - Credit: Royal Free Charity

You may also want to watch:

Now, it is focusing on providing psychological support accommodation and food and drink for staff, and has also launched targeted health and wellbeing projects.

To donate to the Royal Free Charity, visit royalfreecharity.org.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid Catch22, 100AR, the Ponds, BAME vaccinations and cancer support
  2. 2 Developer behind luxury flats collapsed with debts of £26m
  3. 3 HS2: Is it any wonder our young people take to non-violent direct action?
  1. 4 Hundreds die of Covid-19 in Camden, Barnet and Haringey in three weeks
  2. 5 Adam Justice-Mills: Haringey paedophile jailed over 'repulsive' child abuse
  3. 6 Swiss Cottage stabbing: Male found with hand injury
  4. 7 Long Covid surge will test NHS capacity, warn medics
  5. 8 Hampstead mums 'on a mission' to explain why they are raising their kids vegan
  6. 9 Highgate neighbours 'devastated' by toppling of trees in Shepherd's Close
  7. 10 Interiors: Creative spaces of north London artists
The Royal Free Hospital
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Whittington Hospital

Coronavirus

Covid-19 cases fall at Royal Free and Whittington hospitals

Charles Thomson

person
Police, the fire brigade, and ambulance service at the scene of incident in Golders Green involving a "molotov cocktail". 

Crime

Golders Green police incident: 'Molotov cocktail' thrown towards synagogue

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Julia Kirby-Smith outside Crouch End's Fridge of Plenty

Shop Local

Shop Local: former journalist's new Crouch End ‘urban farm shop’

Ben Wylie

Logo Icon
Weston Park Primary School, in Denton Road

Weston Park Primary School forecasts £270k loss of income as parents donate

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus