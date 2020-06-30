Search

Striking image shows Royal Free midwife checking newborn baby over at height of coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 July 2020

Anastasia in the hands of midwife Laura Halpin at the Royal Free. Picture: Hannah Maule-ffinch

(C) Hannah Maule-ffinch 2018

A picture of a newborn baby being checked over by a PPE-clad midwife at the Royal Free has been entered in a competition being run by the Duchess of Cambridge to find images which sum up life in lockdown.

Baby Anastasia was born in April, and luckily for her the Royal Free Hospital’s labour ward co-ordinator Laura Halpin was on hand to check her vital signs.

And photographer Hannah Maule-Ffinch was there to capture the moment, too.

Now Hannah’s striking image has been entered into the Hold Still competition the duchess is running on behalf of the National Portrait Gallery.

READ MORE: Learning disability no barrier for Royal Free Hospital’s newest kitchen porter

Laura, 36, explained the photo shows a “top-to-toe” examination of the newborn baby – and said: “While I was carrying out the checks I was turning Anastasia over. Her face is clearly saying, ‘What are you doing!’.”

She said the maternity team – who she paid tribute to – at the hospital had adapted quickly to Covid-19 measures, though wearing full PPE throughout long labours was a sweaty task.

