Royal Free NHS Trust appoints Caroline Clarke as new chief executive

PUBLISHED: 12:07 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 14 February 2019

Caroline Clarke, the new chief executive of the Royal Free Hospital NHS Trust. Picture: RFH

The Royal Free NHS Trust has appointed a new chief executive to replace Sir David Sloman.

Caroline Clarke, the trust’s deputy chief executive will step up to take on the role. She has been in the post for seven years, and first joined the Royal Free as a finance trainee in 1991.

She will begin her new role immediately.

Ms Clarke said: : “I am delighted and honoured to have this chance to lead the trust and to build on the amazing work that we do here.

“We have over 10,000 of the most committed, brilliant staff that I’ve ever had the privilege to work with. Together we have the opportunity to continue to make a huge difference to the communities and to the lives of the patients we serve.

Dominic Dodd, the trust’s chairman said he was “delighted” that Ms Clarke was becoming chief executive and looked forward to working with her.

