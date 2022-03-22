The daughter of a British-US national who was detained by Iran has pleaded with the government to bring him and her mother home.

Morad Tahbaz, 66, who has links to Hampstead, was taken back into custody after being allowed out on furlough last week on the day Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were released.

(left to right) Roxanne Tahbaz, the daughter of Morad Tahbaz, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Richard Ratcliffe during a press conference hosted by MP Tulip Siddiq - Credit: PA

Speaking at a press conference in Portcullis House on Monday (March 21), his daughter Roxanne called for him to be returned to the UK, along with her mother.

"It's been over four years now since my father was detained and my mother was put on a travel ban within Iran," she said.

"As you can imagine my siblings and I are desperate to be reunited with our parents therefore I'm here today to ask the question of my father, the only UK-born national, has been abandoned and left behind there."

She said her father had not been furloughed "as was part of the deal that was presented to us".

"From the outset we were always assured by the FCDO ( Foreign Office) that my father would be included in any deal that was made to release all the hostages so we are truly devastated now that this is not the case."

Asked what she wants UK officials to do, she said: “We just want them to do whatever they have to do to bring them back.

“I’m not a politician so I can’t really advise them on what they can or can’t do to do that. But we just want our family to be whole again.”

Ms Tahbaz said she had not spoken to the Foreign Secretary personally, but “we do have people in our family that (have) been working very fervently to get answers, and I know that she’s been in touch with them”.

Asked about the reunion of Nazanin and her family in the UK, Roxanne said “it does trigger something for us”.

“I mean, Nazanin’s family’s been really kind and wonderful to us, so we are genuinely happy for them,” she said.

“But obviously it does trigger something for us and it’s very, very devastating that we’re in this position. But we look at their family and their joy, and hope that we’ll have a very similar experience very soon.

“I think it’s very clear that it’s incredibly urgent at this stage, and the bottom line is we want them home.”