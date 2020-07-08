7 great north London rooftop bars and terraces

The Abbey Tavern Pub,124 Kentish Town Rd, Kentish Town, NW1 9QB. Image: Supplied. Archant

Soak up the sun while sipping on pints and cocktails at these north London bars with rooftop terraces.

The Abbey Tavern Pub

124 Kentish Town Rd, Kentish Town, NW1 9QB

Nestled behind the 19th-century facade away from the roaring traffic of Kentish Town Road, this cosy roof terrace is a great place to chomp on the luxurious burgers on offer.

The Lock Tavern

35 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, NW1 8AJ

Overlooking the markets on Chalk Farm Road, this open roof terrace is a great spot to catch the afternoon sun and watch the bustle of market goers while enjoying a fresh Hells.

Near & Far

48 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, NW1 8AJ

Specialising in cocktails and gluten-free Mexican street food, Near & Far will take you from Camden Market to a tropical paradise through a roof terrace adorned with palm fronds and pink flamingos.

FEST

Camden Stables Market, NW1 8AH

A summer themed, garden-like terrace, topped with deck chairs and giant cocktail umbrellas in the heart of Camden Market. Enjoy cold pints, pizza and cabaret.

The Faltering Fullback

19 Perth Rd, Stroud Green, N4 3HB

Lush green leaves surround this rooftop garden terrace that are as bountiful as the beer in the rugby-themed pub near Finsbury Park which comes with live sport and authentic Thai food.

Big Chill

257-259 Pentonville Rd, N1 9NL

A short walk from King’s Cross station and off the busy Pentonville Road is Big Chill’s colourful, summery terrace, where you can sip on cocktails and craft beer while tucking into the all-day brunch.

The Driver

2-4 Wharfdale Rd, Islington, N1 9RY

The terrace in this gastro pub on Caledonian Road has a fitted DJ booth and BBQ and you can reserve the space for private events or wedding receptions. Reopens in September.