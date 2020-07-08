7 great north London rooftop bars and terraces
PUBLISHED: 14:39 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 08 July 2020
Archant
Soak up the sun while sipping on pints and cocktails at these north London bars with rooftop terraces.
The Abbey Tavern Pub
124 Kentish Town Rd, Kentish Town, NW1 9QB
Nestled behind the 19th-century facade away from the roaring traffic of Kentish Town Road, this cosy roof terrace is a great place to chomp on the luxurious burgers on offer.
The Lock Tavern
35 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, NW1 8AJ
Overlooking the markets on Chalk Farm Road, this open roof terrace is a great spot to catch the afternoon sun and watch the bustle of market goers while enjoying a fresh Hells.
Near & Far
48 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, NW1 8AJ
Specialising in cocktails and gluten-free Mexican street food, Near & Far will take you from Camden Market to a tropical paradise through a roof terrace adorned with palm fronds and pink flamingos.
You may also want to watch:
FEST
Camden Stables Market, NW1 8AH
A summer themed, garden-like terrace, topped with deck chairs and giant cocktail umbrellas in the heart of Camden Market. Enjoy cold pints, pizza and cabaret.
The Faltering Fullback
19 Perth Rd, Stroud Green, N4 3HB
Lush green leaves surround this rooftop garden terrace that are as bountiful as the beer in the rugby-themed pub near Finsbury Park which comes with live sport and authentic Thai food.
Big Chill
257-259 Pentonville Rd, N1 9NL
A short walk from King’s Cross station and off the busy Pentonville Road is Big Chill’s colourful, summery terrace, where you can sip on cocktails and craft beer while tucking into the all-day brunch.
The Driver
2-4 Wharfdale Rd, Islington, N1 9RY
The terrace in this gastro pub on Caledonian Road has a fitted DJ booth and BBQ and you can reserve the space for private events or wedding receptions. Reopens in September.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.