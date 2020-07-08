Search

Advanced search

7 great north London rooftop bars and terraces

PUBLISHED: 14:39 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 08 July 2020

The Abbey Tavern Pub,124 Kentish Town Rd, Kentish Town, NW1 9QB. Image: Supplied.

The Abbey Tavern Pub,124 Kentish Town Rd, Kentish Town, NW1 9QB. Image: Supplied.

Archant

Soak up the sun while sipping on pints and cocktails at these north London bars with rooftop terraces.

The Abbey Tavern Pub

124 Kentish Town Rd, Kentish Town, NW1 9QB

Nestled behind the 19th-century facade away from the roaring traffic of Kentish Town Road, this cosy roof terrace is a great place to chomp on the luxurious burgers on offer.

The Lock Tavern

35 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, NW1 8AJ

Overlooking the markets on Chalk Farm Road, this open roof terrace is a great spot to catch the afternoon sun and watch the bustle of market goers while enjoying a fresh Hells.

Near & Far

48 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, NW1 8AJ

Specialising in cocktails and gluten-free Mexican street food, Near & Far will take you from Camden Market to a tropical paradise through a roof terrace adorned with palm fronds and pink flamingos.

You may also want to watch:

FEST

Camden Stables Market, NW1 8AH

A summer themed, garden-like terrace, topped with deck chairs and giant cocktail umbrellas in the heart of Camden Market. Enjoy cold pints, pizza and cabaret.

The Faltering Fullback

19 Perth Rd, Stroud Green, N4 3HB

Lush green leaves surround this rooftop garden terrace that are as bountiful as the beer in the rugby-themed pub near Finsbury Park which comes with live sport and authentic Thai food.

Big Chill

257-259 Pentonville Rd, N1 9NL

A short walk from King’s Cross station and off the busy Pentonville Road is Big Chill’s colourful, summery terrace, where you can sip on cocktails and craft beer while tucking into the all-day brunch.

The Driver

2-4 Wharfdale Rd, Islington, N1 9RY

The terrace in this gastro pub on Caledonian Road has a fitted DJ booth and BBQ and you can reserve the space for private events or wedding receptions. Reopens in September.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Demolishing historic railway bridge between Alexandra Palace and Muswell Hill is ‘most cost-effective solution’

Dukes Avenue Railway Bridge, viewed from Alexandra Park. Picture: Zoe Norfolk

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Demolishing historic railway bridge between Alexandra Palace and Muswell Hill is ‘most cost-effective solution’

Dukes Avenue Railway Bridge, viewed from Alexandra Park. Picture: Zoe Norfolk

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey Borough and Wingate & Finchley continue wait for new season confirmation

Haringey manager Tom Loizou during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Spurs Eric Dier given four-game ban for confronting fan after FA Cup loss

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

Arsenal’s Arteta bemoans red card decisions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

7 great north London rooftop bars and terraces

The Abbey Tavern Pub,124 Kentish Town Rd, Kentish Town, NW1 9QB. Image: Supplied.

Summer Puddings: gooseberry fool and pavlova

Summer pudding, goosberry pavlova and gooseberry fool