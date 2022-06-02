Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Belsize Park care manager to receive OBE for work at Penrose Care

Melissa Fishman

Published: 7:00 AM June 2, 2022
Robert Stephenson-Padron with pet parrott, Coco Lee

Robert Stephenson-Padron made OBE in Queen's Birthday Honours - Credit: Archant

A managing director has been awarded in the Queen's Birthday Honours for his role within a Belsize Park home care service.

Robert “Bob” Stephenson-Padron, 37, said he was "incredibly honoured" to be made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to social care.

The American, who is a naturalised citizen of the UK since moving to the country in 2007, works at Penrose Care, in McCrone Mews, in order to provide better working conditions for caretakers and a safe environment for the elderly.

His work has earned him several accolades including the UK’s Most Outstanding Leader in the Care Sector award in both 2014 and 2016, and now adding an MBE to the list.

He said: “I think what it will encourage me to do is to continue to go further because I imagine these recognitions raise the profile of the work that one is doing.

“It gives me an opportunity to continue to advance the cause of ethical labour practices in social care.”



