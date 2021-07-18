Roadworks and travel disruption in north London for the week ahead

Published: 8:00 AM July 18, 2021

A round-up of the most significant roadworks that could cause delays in Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Westminster next week, beginning July 19.

Here’s a list of works by borough, according to one.network.

Camden

Willow Road and Pilgrim’s Lane may experience delays until July 26 due to broadband works by G. Networks Communications Ltd.

There could be delays until July 22 at the junction of Rosslyn Hill, Downshire Hill and Thurlow Road due to broadband works by G. Networks Communications Ltd.

Delays are likely until July 22 on Rosslyn Hill due to broadband works by G. Networks Communications Ltd, with nearby Hampstead Hill Gardens similarly affected.

You may also want to watch:

Delays are possible at the junction of Lyndhurst Road and Lyndhurst Gardens until July 22 from broadband works.

Transport for London works could see delays at the junction of Arkwright Road and Fitzjohn’s Avenue until July 30.

Delays are possible until August 15 in Mansfield Road due to works by Camden Council.

Delays are possible until July 30 due to broadband works in Ulysses Road by G. Networks Communications Ltd.

Delays are possible in Honeybourne Road until July 28 due to Thames Water works.

Delays are likely in West End Lane until July 31 due to Thames Water works.

A lane closure in Finchley Road could lead to delays until December 17.

Delays are possible in Broadhurst Gardens until July 23 due to broadband works by G. Networks Communications Ltd.

Delays are likely until July 23 in Canfield Gardens due to broadband works. Delays are possible until July 24 in Fairfax Road due to similar works.

There could be delays around Lancaster Drive, Lancaster Grove, Belsize Square and Strathray Gardens until July 22 due to broadband works by G. Networks Communications Ltd.

Thames Water works in Merton Rise will continue to cause a road closure until July 21, with similar works ongoing in nearby Eton Avenue until September 12.

Works in Belsize Road are likely to lead to delays until July 26 due to broadband works by G. Networks Communications Ltd.

Delays are possible in Avenue Road until August 17 due to carriageway incursion by Transport for London.

Delays could take place in Tasker Road until July 28 due to broadband works by G. Networks Communications Ltd. Similar nearby works in Parkhill Road could cause delays until July 21.

Works by the same company in Grafton Terrace could last until July 31.

HS2 works in Adelaide Road will lead to likely delays until December 31.

Thames Water works in Avenue Road could lead to delays until July 23.

A round-up of ongoing and upcoming roadworks - Credit: Polly Hancock

Barnet

Delays could go on until July 23 in Linden Lea in Hampstead Garden Suburb due to gas works by Cadent.

Delays are possible until July 26 in The Drive due to Thames Water works. Delays are likely until September 7 in Hamilton Road due to Thames Water works.

Delays are possible in High Road, near the junction of Chandos Road, until July 21 due to Barnet Council works.

Delays are possible until July 28 in Greenfield Gardens due to works by Virgin Media.

Delays are possible until July 23 in Farm Avenue due to Virgin Media works.

Similar Virgin works in Galsworthy Road could see delays until August 3.

Haringey

TfL works are likely to cause delays until August 2 at Cromwell Avenue, while Thames Water works in nearby Hornsey Lane are likely to cause delays until July 20.

Delays are possible in Muswell Avenue and Curzon Road due to Thames Water works. Haringey Council works could see delays in Muswell Road until July 20.

Westminster

Roadworks are likely in Abbey Road until July 24 due to broadband works by G. Networks Communications Ltd.

Similar works are likely to lead to delays until July 21 in Randolph Avenue.