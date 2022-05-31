Pedestrian dies after fatal road sweeper lorry crash

A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a road cleaning lorry near Finsbury Park.

The pedestrian, who police believe to be a road worker, died at the scene of the collision.

Officers were called at around 11am on Monday – May 30 – to the junction where Pemberton Road meets Wightman Road.

Officers, London's Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended, but despite the efforts of paramedics the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and has assisted police with the ongoing investigation.



Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating the circumstances.

They are particularly keen to hear from any witnesses who saw the collision or captured it on CCTV.



Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call the SCIU on 02082469855 quoting 2386/30MAY22