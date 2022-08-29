'Please don't light a fire or barbecue on Hampstead Heath'

Opinion

A young girl flies her kite at the Fly With Me event which was held on a very dry Hampstead Heath - Credit: PA

This year it is clear the Heath is the driest it has been in many years following the drought and hot summer months. These extreme conditions bring challenges – such as a risk of wildfire.

Even when this recent bout of rain stops, we will be again back to a high fire risk.

When the ground is this dry, fire can spread extremely quickly. It is devastating to wildlife as well as being a risk to humans and property.

There have already been a number of small fires on the Heath this summer, but thankfully these have been extinguished quickly. That has been thanks to them being reported swiftly by the public and for Heath staff or the London Fire Brigade to extinguish them.

William Upton warns against fires and the use of barbecues on the Heath - Credit: City of London Corporation

So we have to repeat - please do not ever light a fire or barbecue on the Heath – fires are prohibited by byelaw – it’s just not worth the risk. If you see or smell a fire on the Heath you can report it to the Heath Constabulary on 020 8340 5260 or by dialling 999 for the Fire Brigade.

Staff have been taking a proactive approach to fire risk, by cutting a fire break in the vegetation on the Heath Extension – not only will this reduce the risk of fire spreading but it will also generate a fresh flush of green grass underneath. News signs have also been erected around the Heath to remind people not to light fires or barbecues.

As autumn approaches, and hopefully some cooler and wetter weather, we do expect the Heath to recover quickly from this hot summer.

Finally, I was pleased to hear we were recently able to help our neighbours at the Royal Free Hospital by offering them free parking for 120 cars at the Fairground site next to East Heath car park during the rail strikes earlier this month. Hopefully this gesture relieved some of the pressure at this busy hospital.

I hope you have been able to enjoy the Heath this summer, which is still looking glorious despite the challenging weather conditions.

William Upton QC is chair of the City of London Corporation's Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Park Management Committee.