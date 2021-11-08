Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

'Unchartered territory': Richard in 16th day of hunger strike for Nazanin

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 6:12 PM November 8, 2021
Richard Ratcliffe has gone 16 days without food

Richard Ratcliffe has gone 16 days without food - Credit: PA

On the 16th day of his second hunger strike Richard Ratcliffe has called on Boris Johnson to “deliver on his promises”.

Mr Ratcliffe urged the prime minister to meet an Iranian delegate at the COP26 climate conference to demand the freedom of Britons detained in Evin prison – including his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

The West Hapstead resident was joined at his protest camp outside the Foreign Office on Monday by Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman and writer Victoria Coren Mitchell.

Nazanin is detained over allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government, having been arrested in 2016 during a holiday visit to show her baby daughter Gabriella to her parents. 

Mr Ratcliffe says his wife, with whom he shares a daughter, Gabriella, is being held “hostage” due to the UK owing a £400 million debt to Iran over a failure to deliver Chieftain tanks ordered by the Shah of Iran before he was overthrown in 1979.

Richard Ratcliffe with Claudia Winkleman (left)and Victoria Coren Mitchell (right)

Richard Ratcliffe with Claudia Winkleman (left)and Victoria Coren Mitchell (right) - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

An international arbitration process in 2008 ruled that the UK owes Iran the debt. 

Mr Ratcliffe said the UK needs to repay the debt and protect his wife. He is demanding Mr Johnson speaks to the Iranian delegate during the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Victim of fatal stabbing at Bow Lock named by police
  2. 2 'Torture': Just Eat cycle couriers vs Highgate Hill
  3. 3 Back to the future: Vintage London bus rides in Muswell Hill
  1. 4 Great Christmas markets in and around north London
  2. 5 Man stabbed twice in a month - allegedly by 'same suspect'
  3. 6 Kentish Town man convicted of attempted rape of housemate
  4. 7 Hampstead Garden Opera's Figaro 'is a cracker' ****
  5. 8 Shooting up: Can Arsenal qualify for the Champions League? 
  6. 9 'Under Labour, Haringey is being left behind'
  7. 10 Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend

He said: “The Iranian delegate needs to be asked about it. He (the prime minister) promised to settle a debt and he hasn’t, and now my wife is being held hostage. He needs to deliver on that promise. 

“He needs to take responsibility for that and the consequences of his failings. I think if he does that, she will be protected.” 

Mr Ratcliffe, who previously completed a 15-day hunger strike, says he is “now in uncharted territory” and is seeing the physical effects of 16 days without food, including experiencing cold hands and feet. 

He said: “It’s definitely getting harder. My family are worried about how long it will go on for.”

Richard Ratcliffe with his mother Barbara

Richard Ratcliffe with his mother Barbara - Credit: Linda Grove

Mr Ratcliffe says he is watching for various physical symptoms that are to be expected the longer a hunger strike goes on for, including becoming dazed and dizzy, losing weight and his skin turning yellow. 

He said: “It hasn’t happened yet but I’ve kept warm enough. I’m taking it almost day-by-day. 

“The last time I did 15 days and it took some recovery. Now I’m into uncharted territory.”

Nazanin, before her incarceration, with baby Gabriella

Nazanin, before her incarceration, with baby Gabriella who is now seven years old - Credit: Ratcliffe family

Free Nazanin
West Hampstead News
Camden News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

canons

London Fire Brigade

Crouch End fire damages fish shop

Sally Patterson and Chantelle Billson

Logo Icon
Flipped car found

Updated

Woman injured as car flips opposite Maynard Arms in Crouch End

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Bryan family say they have lived through "constant" disruption

Planning and Development

Family on 'horrendous' toll of living above building site for two years

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
cash machine

Alexandra Palace | Updated

Men steal almost £50k from Alexandra Palace cash machines in 2am raid

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon