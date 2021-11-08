'Unchartered territory': Richard in 16th day of hunger strike for Nazanin

On the 16th day of his second hunger strike Richard Ratcliffe has called on Boris Johnson to “deliver on his promises”.

Mr Ratcliffe urged the prime minister to meet an Iranian delegate at the COP26 climate conference to demand the freedom of Britons detained in Evin prison – including his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

The West Hapstead resident was joined at his protest camp outside the Foreign Office on Monday by Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman and writer Victoria Coren Mitchell.

Nazanin is detained over allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government, having been arrested in 2016 during a holiday visit to show her baby daughter Gabriella to her parents.

Mr Ratcliffe says his wife, with whom he shares a daughter, Gabriella, is being held “hostage” due to the UK owing a £400 million debt to Iran over a failure to deliver Chieftain tanks ordered by the Shah of Iran before he was overthrown in 1979.

Richard Ratcliffe with Claudia Winkleman (left)and Victoria Coren Mitchell (right) - Credit: PA

An international arbitration process in 2008 ruled that the UK owes Iran the debt.

Mr Ratcliffe said the UK needs to repay the debt and protect his wife. He is demanding Mr Johnson speaks to the Iranian delegate during the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

He said: “The Iranian delegate needs to be asked about it. He (the prime minister) promised to settle a debt and he hasn’t, and now my wife is being held hostage. He needs to deliver on that promise.

“He needs to take responsibility for that and the consequences of his failings. I think if he does that, she will be protected.”

Mr Ratcliffe, who previously completed a 15-day hunger strike, says he is “now in uncharted territory” and is seeing the physical effects of 16 days without food, including experiencing cold hands and feet.

He said: “It’s definitely getting harder. My family are worried about how long it will go on for.”

Richard Ratcliffe with his mother Barbara - Credit: Linda Grove

Mr Ratcliffe says he is watching for various physical symptoms that are to be expected the longer a hunger strike goes on for, including becoming dazed and dizzy, losing weight and his skin turning yellow.

He said: “It hasn’t happened yet but I’ve kept warm enough. I’m taking it almost day-by-day.

“The last time I did 15 days and it took some recovery. Now I’m into uncharted territory.”