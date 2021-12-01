Richard Corrigan, who is planning to open a new restaurant in Camden Market - Credit: PA

Irish chef Richard Corrigan is planning to open a new restaurant at Camden Market in April.

Goods will be baked and smoked on site at the venue in Camden Basin's Hawley Wharf, a development in Camden Basin with shops, bars, restaurants, a food market and Curzon cinema.

The 120-cover restaurant will have a large terrace and is being designed by Michaelis Boyd, the team behind the Oxfordshire members' club Soho Farmhouse.

The Michelin-starred chef owner of Corrigan's Mayfair, Bentley's and Daffodil Mulligan is reportedly buoyed to return to his old Camden stomping ground.

A spokesperson said: "Richard and his team are holding off the full reveal for the time being until a few more details are confirmed.

"However, what we can tell you is that Richard’s next opening will take place in Camden Market’s Hawley Wharf development - an area he is excited to return to having lived in Camden on his arrival to London in the 80s.

"As with all of Richard’s restaurants, the focus is on exceptional produce and hearty, down-to-earth yet refined cooking."