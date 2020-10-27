The World’s Most Dangerous Borders: Maida Vale explorer’s trek across the Sahel featured in new documentary

Reza Pakravan during his epic trek across the Sahel region of Africa. Picture: Reza Pakravan Archant

A Maida Vale explorer’s danger-defying trek across the Sahel region of Africa is now subject to an Amazon documentary series.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reza Pakravan during his epic trek across the Sahel region of Africa. Picture: Reza Pakravan Reza Pakravan during his epic trek across the Sahel region of Africa. Picture: Reza Pakravan

Adventurer Reza Pakravan travelled from Senegal to Somalia in 2019, and his expedition is now being featured in a four-part series called The World’s Most Dangerous Borders.

You may also want to watch:

Last year, he told this newspaper: “As we crossed through this region, we realised that to understand it, you have to understand the belief systems.

“Now climate change is becoming a huge agent of change. The Sahara desert is pushing people south. And when you are on the ground there, the story starts to make sense.”

Reza Pakravan with a Malian hunter who is helping to defend his people from terrorism. Picture: Reza Pakravan Reza Pakravan with a Malian hunter who is helping to defend his people from terrorism. Picture: Reza Pakravan

Meanwhile, Reza is using another documentary – made about his dramatic attempt to cycle from the Arctic Circle to Cape Town and also streaming online – to fundraise for homelessness charity Crisis.

All income from that show, also streaming online, will be donated to the charity’s Homelessness Emergency Fund.