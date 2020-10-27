The World’s Most Dangerous Borders: Maida Vale explorer’s trek across the Sahel featured in new documentary
PUBLISHED: 11:28 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 27 October 2020
Archant
A Maida Vale explorer’s danger-defying trek across the Sahel region of Africa is now subject to an Amazon documentary series.
Adventurer Reza Pakravan travelled from Senegal to Somalia in 2019, and his expedition is now being featured in a four-part series called The World’s Most Dangerous Borders.
Last year, he told this newspaper: “As we crossed through this region, we realised that to understand it, you have to understand the belief systems.
“Now climate change is becoming a huge agent of change. The Sahara desert is pushing people south. And when you are on the ground there, the story starts to make sense.”
Meanwhile, Reza is using another documentary – made about his dramatic attempt to cycle from the Arctic Circle to Cape Town and also streaming online – to fundraise for homelessness charity Crisis.
All income from that show, also streaming online, will be donated to the charity’s Homelessness Emergency Fund.
