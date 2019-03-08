HS2: Government to launch independent inquiry into high-speed rail line

Protesters hold a banner outside the Rolls Building in central London, as Transport Secretary Chris Grayling launches High Court action in a bid to stop 'unlawful protest' by demonstrators opposed to the HS2 rail line running through a woodland area in west London. PA Archive/PA Images

The government is launching an independent inquiry into HS2, the transport secretary announced this morning.

The high-speed rail line, which would start at a new rail hub next to Euston Station and initially run to Birmingham, has seen major changes to the area nearby as work has begun.

Residents across Primrose Hill, Belsize and Regent's Park had campaigned and protested against the line going ahead.

Its cost could spiral to more than £130bn according to a study earlier this year.

Grant Shapps said that Douglas Oakervee will lead the review with Lord Berkeley as his deputy. They will examine HS2s benefits and impacts, affordability, deliverability and phasing.

The review will report to Mr Shapps in the autumn, and will "inform the government's decisions on next steps for the project."

In a statement his morning, Mr Shapps said: "The prime minister has been clear that transport infrastructure has the potential to drive economic growth, redistribute opportunity and support towns and cities across the UK, but that investments must be subject to continuous assessment of their costs and benefits."

