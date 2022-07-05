Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Silver Jubilee beer 'has aged well' but Royal Wedding brew 'turned sour'

Melissa Fishman

Published: 4:17 PM July 5, 2022
Updated: 4:18 PM July 5, 2022
Stephen Rigg and Rod Maples taste their long-guarded bottles

Stephen Rigg and Rod Maples taste the vintage bottles - Credit: Sean Boyle

A beer dating back to the Silver Jubilee in 1977 was sampled by members of the University of the Third Age (U3A).

Members of the Crouch End and District branch met at the Maynard Arms last Wednesday (June 29), when they also tried a beer marking Charles and Diana’s wedding.

U3A member Stephen Rigg found a bottle of Silver Jubilee Ale while clearing out a cupboard, inspiring Rod Maples to locate a bottle of Royal Brew Lager that he knew to be hidden away.

Tasting day organiser Sean Boyle said: “The Silver Jubilee Ale, like Her Majesty, had matured well and was respected as a fine brew though now past its best,” said event organiser.

“The Royal Wedding Lager, however, like the marriage it celebrated, hadn’t lasted long and had turned into something sour and disagreeable.”

The Silver Jubilee Ale and Royal Brew Lager

The Silver Jubilee Ale and the Royal Brew Lager - Credit: Sean Boyle

The U3A boasts more than 850 members in its Crouch End and District branch.

