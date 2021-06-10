Neighbours fight plan for 'out of character' flats above nursery

Published: 8:00 AM June 10, 2021 Updated: 9:25 AM June 10, 2021

Planet Tiny toddlers outside the Priory Road nursery with staff and local residents - Credit: Polly Hancock

Residents fear the planned redevelopment of a nursery to include three new homes will “stick out like a sore thumb”.

Proposals have been lodged to demolish Planet Tiny, in Priory Road, and rebuild it adding three one-bedroom flats above.

Plans for the three-and-a-half storey building at the foot of Muswelll Hill have angered neighbours who say the plans are “out of character” in the area.

Concerns have also been raised over the impact on the community garden which lies around the nursery.

But estate agent Knight Frank, on behalf of the applicant Michael Frangeskou, says in its planning application documents that the “high-quality" building would make a “significant improvement” to the street and “facilitate better surveillance” of the community garden.

Neighbours however claim accusations of vandalism and antisocial behaviour around the site have been exaggerated. More than 30 objections have been lodged with Haringey Council.

What the new building could look like - Credit: Knight Frank

Joyce Rosser, secretary of the Warner Estate Residents Association, said: “This development should be rejected on the grounds that the site is not suitable for residential development; the excessive height of the building means it is a gross overdevelopment; there will be disruption and harm to the area during the construction period; and it will cause long term damage to Priory Common Orchard community garden – a much valued local amenity.”

David Winskill, from the Hornsey Historical Society, said: “There is a lot of local concern about the future of this piece of land that was once part of the ancient common land of Hornsey.

“The borough of Hornsey allowed construction for a public toilet which clearly delivered some public good.

“The fact that common land has passed into the hands of developers raises a lot of issues.”

The development would cost up to around £2million. Planet Tiny nursery, which currently has three sites, is expected to have to rent another base if the proposals are approved, while building works take place.

Planet Tiny toddlers in the community garden with staff and local residents Chris Barker, Jane Green and Joyce Rosser - Credit: Polly Hancock

A spokesperson for Knight Frank said: “The applicant will seek to reply to all public consultation responses as soon as the consultation period ends.

"The proposed development is located within the built footprint at 110a Priory Road, and will deliver three new homes for local residents along with an upgrade to the existing nursery.”

Residents can comment on the proposals until June 23 – after which a decision will be made by Haringey Council – using reference number HGY/2021/1444 via the local authority’s online planning portal.