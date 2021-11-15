Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Highgate School gathers community to mark Remembrance Sunday

Published: 2:20 PM November 15, 2021
Highgate Remembrance Sunday

Officers at the Remembrance Sunday service in Highgate - Credit: Rachel Kiki Tabizel

People of "all faiths and none" gathered in Highgate to honour those who have died while serving their country.

Highgate School hosted its annual Remembrance Sunday ceremonies in conjunction with St Michael's Church. 

Highgate Choristers sang the Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis from Herbert Howells’ setting “Collegium Regale”

Choristers sang the Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis from Herbert Howells’ setting “Collegium Regale” at Highgate's Remembrance Sunday service - Credit: Rachel Kiki Tabizel

A short service was held at St Michael’s at 9.30am on Sunday (November 14) followed by a procession to Highgate School’s Chapel Quad.

The Last Post and Reveille was played by bugler Tamsin Cowell, with a two-minute silence as the community remembered the dead.

This was followed by readings and the laying of wreaths.

The laying of wreaths in Highgate on Remembrance Sunday

The laying of wreaths in Highgate on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Rachel Kiki Tabizel

At 6pm Remembrance observances finished with Choral Evensong in the Chapel.

Year 11 pupil Luella Shaw played the Last Post and Reveille and the chorale sang the Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis from Herbert Howells’ setting Collegium Regale. 

Adam Pettitt, headmaster of Highgate School

Adam Pettitt, headmaster of Highgate School - Credit: Rachel Kiki Tabizel

Headteacher at the school in North Road, Adam Pettitt, said: “This is a truly ecumenical community event.

"The driving force behind the idea was, and continues to be, the Reverend Kunle Ayodeji and the congregation of St Michael’s, Highgate, but Highgate School is proud to play host once again to a moving occasion in which people of all faiths and none, are equally and universally welcome.”

