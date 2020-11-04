South Hampstead pupils make ‘plantable’ plastic-free poppies for Remembrance Day fundraiser
PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 November 2020
Archant
Pupils from South Hampstead High School have made hundreds of ‘plantable’ plastic-free poppies to fundraise for Remembrance Day (November 11).
Students assembled flowering poppies using biodegradable glue and paper embedded with wild flower seeds. After being worn, the handmade poppies can be soaked in water then planted in soil, growing back as flowers.
The school chipped in to help honour the armed forces as many of the volunteers from The Royal British Legion are unable to carry out collections for the Poppy Appeal this year due to Covid-19.
Izzy made more than 100 of the eco-poppies at home over half term with her two sisters, who also attend South Hampstead.
The 12-year-old said: “We couldn’t go on playdates or go anywhere, so we set up a production line at home - it was really good fun and I’m glad to be able to support the Poppy Appeal.
You may also want to watch:
“We’ve planted some of the off-cuts, so I’m looking forward to seeing them grow in spring.”
Design & technology teacher, Ms Poppy Pearce, said: “Our pupils have been really motivated to help fundraise for the Poppy Appeal during these difficult times.
“This project engages the girls on many levels… they are very enthused by sustainability issues and are always inspired to come up with better design solutions.
“These poppies are a wonderful tribute to those who made sacrifices in the war, and provide a welcome symbol of hope for a better future.”
Earlier this term, South Hampstead was featured as the ‘best school for green ideas’ in The Week’s Independent Schools Guide, before winning the Independent Schools of the Year Green Award for Environmental Achievement 2020.
Parents of the school’s pupils can order and donate poppies online, while a limited number will be available from Barista coffee shop in Finchley Road.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.