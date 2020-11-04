Search

Advanced search

South Hampstead pupils make ‘plantable’ plastic-free poppies for Remembrance Day fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 November 2020

South Hampstead High School pupils who made poppies for Remembrance Day. Picture: South Hampstead High School

South Hampstead High School pupils who made poppies for Remembrance Day. Picture: South Hampstead High School

Archant

Pupils from South Hampstead High School have made hundreds of ‘plantable’ plastic-free poppies to fundraise for Remembrance Day (November 11).

Remembrance Day is on November 11. Picture: South Hampstead High SchoolRemembrance Day is on November 11. Picture: South Hampstead High School

Students assembled flowering poppies using biodegradable glue and paper embedded with wild flower seeds. After being worn, the handmade poppies can be soaked in water then planted in soil, growing back as flowers.

The school chipped in to help honour the armed forces as many of the volunteers from The Royal British Legion are unable to carry out collections for the Poppy Appeal this year due to Covid-19.

Izzy made more than 100 of the eco-poppies at home over half term with her two sisters, who also attend South Hampstead.

The 12-year-old said: “We couldn’t go on playdates or go anywhere, so we set up a production line at home - it was really good fun and I’m glad to be able to support the Poppy Appeal.

Year 7 pupils from South Hampsteads 3D design club. Picture: South Hampstead High SchoolYear 7 pupils from South Hampsteads 3D design club. Picture: South Hampstead High School

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve planted some of the off-cuts, so I’m looking forward to seeing them grow in spring.”

Design & technology teacher, Ms Poppy Pearce, said: “Our pupils have been really motivated to help fundraise for the Poppy Appeal during these difficult times.

“This project engages the girls on many levels… they are very enthused by sustainability issues and are always inspired to come up with better design solutions.

The poppies are made from biodegradable paper embedded with wild flower seeds. Picture: South Hampstead High SchoolThe poppies are made from biodegradable paper embedded with wild flower seeds. Picture: South Hampstead High School

“These poppies are a wonderful tribute to those who made sacrifices in the war, and provide a welcome symbol of hope for a better future.”

Earlier this term, South Hampstead was featured as the ‘best school for green ideas’ in The Week’s Independent Schools Guide, before winning the Independent Schools of the Year Green Award for Environmental Achievement 2020.

Parents of the school’s pupils can order and donate poppies online, while a limited number will be available from Barista coffee shop in Finchley Road.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Unbearable’ HS2 construction noise making lockdown ‘impossible’ for residents, says Camden

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council.

Police return to old Hampstead base to shut down illegal Halloween rave with 800 revellers

Hundreds spill into Downshire Hill during an unlicensed music event at the old Hampstead Police Station. Picture: Jamie Edwards

Camden councillor resists resignation calls after EHRC report into antisemitism in Labour Party

Kilburn councillor Thomas Gardiner said he worked

Shop Local: Muswell Hill and Crouch End traders need community support ‘now more than ever’

Traders Lewis Freeman (left) and Deanna Bogdanovic (right) are urging residents to support local businesses ahead of the lockdown. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Deanna Bogdanovic

‘Worst time’ for Covid-19 lockdown before Christmas, warn worried Hampstead businesses

Hampstead business owners Ed Robson (top left) and Keith Fawkes (bottom left) want a clear exit path out of lockdown from Boris Johnson. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Nigel Sutton/PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Unbearable’ HS2 construction noise making lockdown ‘impossible’ for residents, says Camden

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council.

Police return to old Hampstead base to shut down illegal Halloween rave with 800 revellers

Hundreds spill into Downshire Hill during an unlicensed music event at the old Hampstead Police Station. Picture: Jamie Edwards

Camden councillor resists resignation calls after EHRC report into antisemitism in Labour Party

Kilburn councillor Thomas Gardiner said he worked

Shop Local: Muswell Hill and Crouch End traders need community support ‘now more than ever’

Traders Lewis Freeman (left) and Deanna Bogdanovic (right) are urging residents to support local businesses ahead of the lockdown. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Deanna Bogdanovic

‘Worst time’ for Covid-19 lockdown before Christmas, warn worried Hampstead businesses

Hampstead business owners Ed Robson (top left) and Keith Fawkes (bottom left) want a clear exit path out of lockdown from Boris Johnson. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Nigel Sutton/PA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Jose Mourinho defends Harry Kane following penalty award against Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Brighton and Hove Albion's Ben White battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Arsenal boosted by Kim Little and Jill Roord return

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.

Haringey Hounds head coach was delighted to be back in action prior to second lockdown

Haringey Hounds juniors face the camera (Pic: Haringey Hounds)

Arsenal ready for London City Lionesses trip in Continental Cup

Arsenal's Beth Mead (centre) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal with team-mates of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Wingate & Finchley battle back to earn Cheshunt draw

Charlie Edwards of Wingate & Finchley scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020