Firefighters renew e-scooter warning after Finchley blaze

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 2:21 PM June 27, 2022
the fire damage inside the flat on the 12th floor in Stebbing House, Shepherds Bush

Picture taken from the twitter feed of @LondonFire showing the damage caused by a fire which broke in Shepherd's Bush because of an e-bike's lithium-ion battery - Credit: PA

Firefighters have issued another safety warning about e-scooters following a fire at an office in Finchley.

A marquee and rear extension of a mid-terraced office with flats above in Regents Park Road were destroyed by the blaze which broke out just after 4.30pm on Saturday (June 25). 

About 25 firefighters used four engines to get the fire under control within an hour-and-a-half.

Most of a neighbouring single-storey extension and part of the roof guttering and the fascia were also damaged. 

There were no injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved an e-scooter, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Last week, a significant blaze at a flat in Shepherd's Bush saw firefighters issue an urgent e-bike warning.

An LFB spokesperson said: “It’s incredibly concerning that we are continuing to see a rise in incidents involving e-bikes and e-scooters.

“When these batteries and chargers fail, they do so with ferocity and because the fires develop so rapidly the situation can quickly become incredibly serious.

“Lithium-ion batteries are susceptible to failure if incorrect chargers are used.

“If they have to be stored inside, make sure there is smoke detection fitted and your means of escape is not obstructed."

