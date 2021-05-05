What do you think of the Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill bins?

Published: 7:16 AM May 5, 2021

One of the new bins in Primrose Hill - Credit: Frances Turner

Gigantic litter bins placed throughout Primrose Hill and Regent’s Park have attracted criticism from some park users.

The Royal Parks introduced the new bins as it said the old 100-litre bins were no longer fit to combat the rise in littering over lockdown.

The new bins provide a greater capacity and aim to minimise vehicle movements.

Nick Biddle, Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill manager said the bins mean a 10-tonne annual reduction in black bags.

However, some residents suggest the “ugly” bins couldn’t have been placed “more sensitively”.

You may also want to watch:

Belsize Avenue resident Frances Turner said: “More tasteful bins could have been designed to merge into the greenery. The silver bins look ugly.”

A bin in Primrose Hill - Credit: Frances Turner

But Mr Biddle said: “We have placed the bins in accessible, high footfall areas, avoiding the formal landscapes of Queen Mary’s Gardens, the Avenue Gardens and along the Broad Walk where we have retained the existing infrastructure."

Royal Parks director Tom Jarvis said each of its parks had seen a 35-50% rise in waste generated over lockdown.

“To combat the unsightly litter, we have deployed extra bins and extra staff, but we need people to do their part and either bin it or take it home,” he said.