Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

What do you think of the Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill bins?

Logo Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:16 AM May 5, 2021   
One of the new bins in Primrose Hill

One of the new bins in Primrose Hill - Credit: Frances Turner

Gigantic litter bins placed throughout Primrose Hill and Regent’s Park have attracted criticism from some park users. 

The Royal Parks introduced the new bins as it said the old 100-litre bins were no longer fit to combat the rise in littering over lockdown. 

The new bins provide a greater capacity and aim to minimise vehicle movements. 

Nick Biddle, Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill manager said the bins mean a 10-tonne annual reduction in black bags. 

However, some residents suggest the “ugly” bins couldn’t have been placed “more sensitively”. 

You may also want to watch:

Belsize Avenue resident Frances Turner said: “More tasteful bins could have been designed to merge into the greenery. The silver bins look ugly.” 

A bin in Primrose Hill

A bin in Primrose Hill - Credit: Frances Turner

But Mr Biddle said: “We have placed the bins in accessible, high footfall areas, avoiding the formal landscapes of Queen Mary’s Gardens, the Avenue Gardens and along the Broad Walk where we have retained the existing infrastructure." 

Most Read

  1. 1 St John's Wood High Street traders' fears after Harry's closure
  2. 2 Planning application nears for Murphy's Yard redevelopment
  3. 3 Luxury vegan truffle shop opens in Hampstead
  1. 4 London Assembly elections: Camden, Barnet and Haringey's candidates
  2. 5 Climate change, Mary Feilding Guild, the Ponds, Finsbury Park, cladding and WAC Arts
  3. 6 Tim Burton's former Primrose Hill home on the market for £20m
  4. 7 Memories of growing up in Hampstead's Heath House mansion
  5. 8 Hampstead secretary wrote debut novel in Waterstones during lunch hour
  6. 9 St John's Wood's famous Harry Morgan restaurant closes
  7. 10 Golders Green Hippodrome 'chooses love' at interfaith Covid vaccine drive

Royal Parks director Tom Jarvis said each of its parks had seen a 35-50% rise in waste generated over lockdown. 

“To combat the unsightly litter, we have deployed extra bins and extra staff, but we need people to do their part and either bin it or take it home,” he said. 

One of Ryal Parks' new bins

One of Ryal Parks' new bins - Credit: Royal Parks

Regent's Park
Environment News
Primrose Hill News
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Residents of Greencroft Gardens, Swiss Cottage.

Environment News | Special Report

Road changes have filled streets with toxic gas, say residents

Charles Thomson

person
Alastair Campbell and Fiona Millar on Hampstead Heath with their dog Skye

Mental Health

Alastair Campbell on mental health and the 'godsend' of Hampstead Heath

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Highgate students have called for an end to male violence ‚Äúonce and for all"

Education News

Highgate School announces details of sexual abuse review

Charles Thomson

person
Ellen Spicer with her nephew

Health

£50,000 raised after Muswell Hill woman's terminal cancer care plea

Holly Evans

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus