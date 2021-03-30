Regent's Park: Police appeal after van collision leaves cyclist in hospital

Published: 4:50 PM March 30, 2021

Police want to speak to anyone who saw a van collide with a cyclist in Regent's Park.

The crash occurred on March 24 at around 4.30pm, with a white Citroen Berlingo 625 van hitting the cyclist in the Outer Circle, close to Clarence Terrace.

The cyclist, a 19-year-old man, broke his wrist, arm and knee in the incident and remains in a "stable but critical condition" in hospital.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made, but police wish to speak to witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0207 230 7640 and quote CAD number 5993/24MAR21.

The Regent's Park Outer Circle is a popular site for keen cyclists, who train by completing laps.

Campaigners recently called for area around Regent's Park to become a low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN).