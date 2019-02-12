Search

Camden school caretaker turned boxer taking part in mental health awareness day at Camden Market

PUBLISHED: 18:56 27 February 2019

Robbie 'the Camden Caretaker' Chapman ahead of a boxing event to promote mental health awareness. Picture: Emma Figuero

Robbie 'the Camden Caretaker' Chapman ahead of a boxing event to promote mental health awareness. Picture: Emma Figuero

A Chalk Farm boxer – who also works as a caretaker at Regent’s High School – is donning his gloves to promote mental health awareness this week.

Robbie Chapman, also known as “the Camden Caretaker”, turned professional last year and today (Thu) he’s taking part in a free “wellness day” at Camden Market’s North Yard from 3pm ’til 7.

After a series of talks, spoken word events and yoga, Robbie will take to the ring with opponent Yaser Al’Ghena at the culmination of the afternoon’s entertainment.

Robbie told the Ham&High: “I think I can be a bit of role model. Within sport mental health is becoming more talked about – by someone like Tyson Fury, even – and although I’m on a smaller scale I’d like help.”

He explained students at the school had got behind the idea, too, saying: “It’s good to show them that you can talk about this.”

Camden’s Cllr Abdul Hai said: “We’re delighted to be involved in raising awareness of the importance of mental health, physical activity and living an active lifestyle.”

