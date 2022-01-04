Firefighters were called to Brent Cross Shopping Centre shortly before noon on Tuesday, January 4 - Credit: LFB

A refrigerator fire caused 200 people to be evacuated from Brent Cross Shopping Centre.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to Prince Charles Drive at 11.45am today - January 4 - to deal with a small fire in a shop within the complex.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said staff at the store evacuated around 200 customers before crews arrived.

Part of a refrigerator was damaged by fire, which was deemed under control by shortly after 1pm.

The cause of the fire - in which there were no reported injuries - is being investigated.

Personnel from the Hendon, Park Royal, Finchley, Wembley and North Kensington stations were deployed to the scene.