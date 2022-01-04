200 people evacuated from Brent Cross shopping centre
Published: 5:15 PM January 4, 2022
- Credit: LFB
A refrigerator fire caused 200 people to be evacuated from Brent Cross Shopping Centre.
Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to Prince Charles Drive at 11.45am today - January 4 - to deal with a small fire in a shop within the complex.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said staff at the store evacuated around 200 customers before crews arrived.
Part of a refrigerator was damaged by fire, which was deemed under control by shortly after 1pm.
The cause of the fire - in which there were no reported injuries - is being investigated.
Personnel from the Hendon, Park Royal, Finchley, Wembley and North Kensington stations were deployed to the scene.
