Hampstead's heritage red phone boxes up for sale

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:41 PM September 13, 2021   
One of the phone boxes up for sale in Hampstead High Street

One of the phone boxes up for sale in Hampstead High Street - Credit: BidX1

Five historical London telephone boxes are up for sale in Hampstead.

In Rosslyn Hill, Hampstead High Street and South End Green, versions of the “K6 Jubilee” can be snapped up from between £30,000 to £60,000.  

The landmark payphones, 8ft 3ins high and 3ft sq, were originally installed to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the coronation of King George V in 1935. 

They were designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, who also designed Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral, Battersea Power Station, and Bankside Power Station, which is now the Tate Modern. 

As the phone boxes are listed by English Heritage, owners cannot move their location or change the exterior – but can sell them on at any point.  

Property agent BidX1 labels the payphones in Hampstead High Street on its website, which are connected to electricity, as “iconic pieces of British heritage”. The firm says the Hampstead sites have been on sale “for a couple of months”. 

Many telephone boxes have in recent years been repurposed in recent years as libraries, bakeries and coffee shops – including South End Bean in South End Green, and the Original Red Coffee Box in Hampstead High Street.

The red boxes are priced between £30,000 to £60,000

The red boxes are priced between £30,000 to £60,000 - Credit: BidX1

Hampstead News

