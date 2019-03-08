Ravenscroft Medical Centre: Labour councillors say ‘questions to be answered’ as criticism of surgery move grows

Save Our Surgery campaigners outside Ravenscroft Medical Centre 166-168 Golders Green Road NW11, ahead of a patients meeting at the practice. Pictured left campaigner Stephen Colman and right Emma Davis. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Barnet’s opposition Labour group have joined councillors and Tory MP Mike Freer in expressing concern as to the closure and relocation of the Ravenscroft Medical Centre in Golders Green.

Barnet CCG and the principal doctor at the practice are hoping to move the surgery to a space within Finchley Memorial Hospital, but patients have cried foul and complained at the two mile journey to the hospital from Golders Green.

Cllr Anne Hutton, Labour’s lead representative on the town hall’s health overview scrutiny committee said: “Labour has no objection in principle to the co-locating of GPs with other medical services.

“But this proposal does not take the needs of Ravenscroft patients into account, and I understand that other GP practices are unhappy about potentially having to take those who do not want to make the journey.

”These are serious concerns that deserve to be answered.”

Barnet CCG are consulting on the practice relocation until April 24.