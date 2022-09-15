A wryneck, so rare in the UK now, was seen in Hampstead Cemetery - Credit: Dean Ashton

A woodpecker once commonly seen in the UK flew into a West Hampstead cemetery to the delight of local birdwatchers.

Richard Burdett saw a wryneck in Hampstead Cemetery, in Fortune Green Road, on September 10.

He took a video and uploaded it to Twitter which not only bought fellow bird enthusiasts to the cemetery but also received 30,000 views of the footage.

The wryneck, a migratory woodpecker, feeds mostly on ants.

Wryneck gorging on ants at Hampstead Cemetery, Fortune Green Rd, NW6 today. A lifetime first for me #londonbirds pic.twitter.com/vky8EiLk8v — Richard Burdett (@rgburdett) September 10, 2022

Wrynecks used to breed in the UK but now they tend to be only seen on migration, moving between mainland Europe where they breed and South and Central Africa where they spend winter.

Television director Richard said: "It's a bird that used to be a common breeding bird in this country but now you'll only see one on migration, passing over, so this one will have hit some bad weather and dropped down into the cemetery.

"There are probably only about 400 sightings a year in the country and to have one in central London is a pretty good deal, and it's a beautiful bird."

He added: "I am a tiny presence on twitter but the video has now had more 30,000 views so there's some virality in it.

"It's a one off bump but it highlights what a big deal that bird is to that community of people.

"A lot of people went up to the cemetery, took photos. The bird probably only came down for that day because it hasn't reappeared since and it's on its way to Africa now."

According to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, wrynecks are small sparrow-sized birds, appearing greyish overall, with brown and buff mottling.

"They have a contrasting dark band running down from the back of the head onto the back.

"They feed almost exclusively on ants and unlike other woodpeckers, are seen mainly on the ground."

The society said the bird is still a regular autumn migrant in small numbers to sites in eastern and southern coasts, and a few are seen each spring.

Richard said: "After 25 years of birdwatching in the cemetery with robins, crows, wrens and wood pigeons for company, to see that was just astonishing."



