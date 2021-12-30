Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Video

Rare Sumatran tiger cub makes Christmas arrival at ZSL London Zoo

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:39 AM December 30, 2021
Newborn Sumatran cub tiger with its mum Gaysha at ZSL London Zoo

Newborn Sumatran cub tiger with its mum Gaysha at ZSL London Zoo - Credit: ZSL London Zoo

A critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub made its way into the world at London Zoo just in time for Christmas.

Ten-year-old mum Gaysha gave birth to the cub at 2.19am on Sunday, December 12.

In footage captured by the Zoo’s hidden ‘cubcam’, Gaysha can be seen cleaning and feeding the rare newborn just hours after the birth. Then the determined youngster takes its first wobbly steps on the soft straw of their behind-the-scenes den.  

Newborn Sumatran tiger cub with mum Gaysha

Newborn Sumatran tiger cub with mum Gaysha - Credit: ZSL London Zoo

ZSL London Zoo tiger keeper Lucy Reed said: “We knew Gaysha was nearing full-term as we’d seen her belly grow rapidly over the previous few weeks, so we made her a special cubbing den in anticipation, filling it with soft straw for added comfort – it was there she chose to give birth.” 

The cub will most likely remain tucked away in the family’s warm cubbing den until its first vaccinations - when vets and zookeepers will also be able to determine the cub’s sex.

One of an original litter of three, the cub’s two siblings sadly did not survive labour. 

Lucy added: “The chunky little cub is doing really well in mum’s excellent care, and definitely takes after dad Asim in terms of size and strength.

Most Read

  1. 1 Rowan Atkinson joins festive fundraiser for north London foodbanks   
  2. 2 “So filthy”: Finchley Road business owners demand action from TfL
  3. 3 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  1. 4 Moped rider injured in Finchley Road crash
  2. 5 Feed your Christmas tree to the Kentish Town City Farm goats
  3. 6 CQC takes action against practice after dentist convicted of sexual offence
  4. 7 Gallery: Remembering north London's 2021 in pictures
  5. 8 Dentist guilty of 'attempted sexual communication with a child'
  6. 9 'Potentially disastrous': West Hampstead pub up for sale
  7. 10 'Major developments in the works around Dartmouth Park'

"We’ve seen some key milestones already, with the little one taking its first steps almost immediately and - more recently - opening its eyes, which are always closed for the first few days after birth. 

“At the moment, while we’re still keeping a close eye via cubcam, we’re also taking care not to disturb the family so that they can bond together - we can’t wait to get to know the little one as it grows bigger and begins to explore more of its surroundings.”  

Sumatran tigers are the rarest and smallest subspecies of tiger in the world, with the latest figures suggesting that only 300 remain in the wild. 

The zoo is now asking its members to offer up suggestions for the cub’s name over the coming days, which will then be shortlisted by zookeepers before being voted on by a group of ZSL supporters.  

While mum Gaysha is snuggled up inside with her baby, visitors to the zoo can still see ten-year-old dad Asim hanging out in Tiger Territory - and can also watch exclusive cubcam footage in the exhibit.

Camden News
North West London News
Primrose Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bhaye Khodabukus, 72, of Dagmar Road, Haringey

London Live News

Alexandra Palace pensioner jailed for historical sexual abuse of young...

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Tributes outside George Michael's house in Highgate, following the singer's death.

'Heart of gold': Remembering George Michael on Christmas Day anniversary

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
An air ambulance arrived at Willow Road, Hampstead this afternoon - December 11.

London Live News

Person taken to major trauma centre after Hampstead incident

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Edward de Mesquita, owner of La Crêperie de Hampstead

Christmas | Opinion

La Crêperie de Hampstead: 'Merry Christmas and thank you'

Edward de Mesquita

Logo Icon