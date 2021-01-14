Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rape arrest after women report being 'forced into sex' in escort agency

Henry Vaughan, PA

Published: 11:32 AM January 14, 2021   
The victims were allegedly required to have sex with the owner as part of their recruitment - Credit: Archant

Women from across London were allegedly forced to have sex to work for an escort agency, police have said.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of eight allegations of rape, controlling prostitution and fraud after raids in Camden, Holborn and Hanwell on Wednesday evening.

Detectives said vulnerable women with personal and financial issues were lured into working for an online escort agency as a chance to earn money.

They report being required to have sex as part of the recruitment process, the Met Police said.

Det Insp Mark Rogers, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our pursuit of criminals targeting vulnerable victims has remained undiminished throughout the pandemic.

“Protecting the vulnerable and bringing those responsible for exploiting others to justice is a key priority for the Met.

“Through exploitation of vulnerable people, criminal networks can generate revenue for other organised criminality and they need to be stopped.”

Two other men, aged 28 and 46, were also arrested on suspicion of trafficking and money laundering.

All three arrested men remain in police custody.

