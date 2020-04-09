Ramadan: Age UK Camden prepares emergency food parcels for vulnerable Muslim families

Age UK Camden is hoping the food, to be eaten during iftar and sehri, will ensure Muslims in more vulnerable living situations can continue to observe Ramadan. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Dominic Lipinski/PA

Age UK Camden is preparing emergency food parcels for vulnerable families ahead of Ramadan.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Abdul Hai said: "The greatest gift you can give this year at Ramadan is to stay at home and save lives.” Picture: Polly Hancock Cllr Abdul Hai said: "The greatest gift you can give this year at Ramadan is to stay at home and save lives.” Picture: Polly Hancock

The holy month of Islam begins on April 23 and the elderly charity’s parcels will allow Muslims to eat during iftar, the meal after sunset, and sehri, the meal at dawn or in the morning.

Abul Choudhury, Age UK Camden Great Croft Resource Centre manager, said a “high” number of people in Camden’s Bangladeshi community “do not have regular food support”, with many on universal credit or receiving free schools meals.

He said: “There are many families living with their extended large family in crowded social housing blocks.

“As Ramadan approaches, the need for bespoke food parcels has become apparent, particularly as the Cromer Street Mosque is closed.”

The parcels will include ingredients such as dates, lentils, rice and chickpeas. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA The parcels will include ingredients such as dates, lentils, rice and chickpeas. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Age UK Camden’s food parcels, part-funded by local councillors, will include dates, lentils, rice, chickpeas, vegetable oil, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, besan flour, spices and ghee.

You may also want to watch:

People who receive the donations have very little food in the house and no means of shopping.

Cllr Abdul Hai, Camden Council’s cabinet member for young people and cohesion, said: “We are blessed to have so many voluntary and community organisations serving our communities in Camden – and Age UK Camden are proving to be integral partners in keeping Camden fed during this crisis.

“This food will allow Muslims in Camden without other means of support to continue to observe Ramadan and break fast.”

Cllr Hai warned, however, for social distancing rules to be respected and gatherings to be avoided, saying: “There is a deal we have to make with our communities here.”

He added: “The greatest gift you can give this year at Ramadan is to stay at home and save lives.”

Nikki Morris, Age UK Camden CEO, said, “It is vitally important that during this crisis we respect and support the diversity in our community and developing emergency food parcels appropriate for different faiths and cultures is one way in which we can do this.”

To donate to Age UK Camden’s coronavirus appeal, click here.