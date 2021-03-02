Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Highgate's Victorian 'pineapple' railings repaired and restored.

Will Durrant

Published: 3:16 PM March 2, 2021   
Recently restored railings along North Hill, Highgate.

Restored railings in North Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Victorian railings in North Hill, Highgate have been repaired and restored by Haringey Council.

The railings are topped with pine cones – known locally as "pineapples" – were made between 1853 and 1894 by Hill & Smith, whose stamp was found while the work was being done.

Highgate Society vice-president Michael Hammerson said the restoration is significant because the railings are “as much a part of the local heritage as our listed buildings, which everyone can enjoy”.

He said: “They look much more attractive and elegant than most modern street furniture, which is utilitarian, standardised everywhere and provides no focus of interest for local people.”

The restored railings with pine cone tops (known locally "pineapples") along North Hill in Highgate

The restored railings with pine cone tops (known locally "pineapples") along North Hill in Highgate. Pictured are (l-r) Haringey Council's project manager, Dana Rasheed, and Michael Hammerson and Dr Rachel Sidwell from Highgate Society - Credit: Polly Hancock

Haringey Council carried out the works and a spokesperson said: “We really appreciate the very positive feedback we’ve received from the local community in relation to the retaining wall in North Hill.

“It’s pleasing that the outcome of this project is to their liking and lasting satisfaction overall.”

The railings fall within the Highgate Conservation Area, which aims to preserve the historical and architectural significance of the village.

Recently restored railings along North Hill, Highgate

The restored railings with pine cone tops (known locally "pineapples") along North Hill in Highgate. Pictured are (l-r) Dana Rasheed, project manager for Haringey Council, Janet Jones (Highgate Society's planning committee and architectural historian), Dr Rachel Sidwell (Highgate Society), Michael Hammerson (Highgate Society) and Therese Gray (Highgate Conservation Area Advisory Committee) - Credit: Polly Hancock

