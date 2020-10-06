Graffiti sprayed atop Hampstead Heath’s Parliament Hill

The graffitied landmarks guide at the top of Parliament Hill, on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Harry Taylor Harry Taylor

The words “Racoon City” were sprayed by vandals over the landmarks guide at the top of Parliament Hill.

The landmarks guide on Parliament Hill. Picture: Harry Taylor The landmarks guide on Parliament Hill. Picture: Harry Taylor

Walkers spotted the graffiti on the sign, which was donated by the Heath and Hampstead Society to the City of London Corporation in 2016, on Monday lunchtime.

The words “Racoon City” had been daubed on large parts of the metal sign in black paint, making it unreadable.

The graffiti may be a nod to the Resident Evil series of video games.

Raccoon City is the setting for several games and a remake of the third in the series was released earlier this year, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

City of London Corporation staff removed the graffiti on Tuesday.

A City of London Corporation spokesperson said: “We were made aware [on Tuesday] of some graffiti on one of the signs on Parliament Hill. Our staff have been out to take a look and within hours of it being reported to us, the graffiti was removed.”