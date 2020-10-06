Search

Advanced search

Graffiti sprayed atop Hampstead Heath’s Parliament Hill

PUBLISHED: 17:10 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 06 October 2020

The graffitied landmarks guide at the top of Parliament Hill, on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Harry Taylor

The graffitied landmarks guide at the top of Parliament Hill, on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Harry Taylor

Harry Taylor

The words “Racoon City” were sprayed by vandals over the landmarks guide at the top of Parliament Hill.

The landmarks guide on Parliament Hill. Picture: Harry TaylorThe landmarks guide on Parliament Hill. Picture: Harry Taylor

Walkers spotted the graffiti on the sign, which was donated by the Heath and Hampstead Society to the City of London Corporation in 2016, on Monday lunchtime.

The words “Racoon City” had been daubed on large parts of the metal sign in black paint, making it unreadable.

You may also want to watch:

The graffiti may be a nod to the Resident Evil series of video games.

Raccoon City is the setting for several games and a remake of the third in the series was released earlier this year, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

City of London Corporation staff removed the graffiti on Tuesday.

A City of London Corporation spokesperson said: “We were made aware [on Tuesday] of some graffiti on one of the signs on Parliament Hill. Our staff have been out to take a look and within hours of it being reported to us, the graffiti was removed.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Bukayo Saka lost for words after marking first England call-up with Arsenal goal

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal

Haringey Borough Women suffer heavy defeat to Colney Heath

Haringey Borough Women huddle together (Pic: Haringey Borough Women)

Calvin Bungisa: Murder victim’s mum uses inquest to beg police to make progress in unsolved case

Calvin Bungisa. Picture: Met Police

Graffiti sprayed atop Hampstead Heath’s Parliament Hill

The graffitied landmarks guide at the top of Parliament Hill, on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Harry Taylor

‘Bonds are being broken’: ‘Betrayed’ Belsize students protest loss of special needs staff at Wac Arts College

Students from Wac Arts College protesting outside the school in Haverstock Hill on Monday. Picture: Polly Hancock. Picture: Polly Hancock