Search

Advanced search

Racist graffiti the ‘worst’ in West Hampstead ‘for a decade’

PUBLISHED: 17:49 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:15 10 June 2020

Graffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian Cohen

Graffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian Cohen

Ian Cohen

A slew of racist graffiti has been removed in West Hampstead and Kilburn, including one piece with the phrase “stand up world against black masses”.

Kilburn Flowers next to Kilburn Station. Picture: Ian CohenKilburn Flowers next to Kilburn Station. Picture: Ian Cohen

A series of spray-painted messages appeared after June 4 in West End Lane and Mill Lane across pavements, bus stops, phone boxes and closed shop fronts.

“Dozens” of businesses have been painted on including Alice House, Bellaluna, the Black Lion, Firezza Pizza, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Caffè Nero, Tannin & Oak and Wolfpack.

One graffiti message daubed on the window of Kilburn Flowers next to Kilburn Station read: “Take the black mass out of me - mercy once exsorcisam (sic) done.”

Camden Council said “there is no place for hate” and that all offensive graffiti has been removed.

A pavement in Mill Lane. Picture: Ian CohenA pavement in Mill Lane. Picture: Ian Cohen

Camden Conservatives leader Cllr Oliver Cooper called the graffiti the “worst” he has seen in West Hampstead for a decade.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: West Hampstead mural: Network Rail ask artist to remove lettering on controversial Thameslink Bridge street art

READ MORE: Hampstead antisemitism ‘an affront to all of Camden’ say interfaith chairs as community rallies against hate

Cllr Abdul Hai, Camden Council’s communities lead, said: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with those calling for an end to racism and inequality here in the UK and around the world and, while this act of hateful vandalism is a reminder that there is much more work to do in our community, we are committed to making real change and our promise to our residents is to turn the anger that is being felt into action and work with you to challenge racism and inequality at every level.”

A bus stop in Mill Lane. Picture: Ian CohenA bus stop in Mill Lane. Picture: Ian Cohen

Cllr Shiva Tiwari, one of the three West Hampstead councillors, all from ethnic minorities, called the area a “diverse neighbourhood where racism has no place”.

Cllr Tiwari said: “I abhor racism in all its forms and stand side by side with my fellow ward councillors (Cllr Rahman and Cllr Taheri) and West Hampstead residents on this issue.”

The Labour councillor added: “Such graffiti is unacceptable and shows how we must continue to fight deeply entrenched racism in our society.”

Cllr Cooper said: “Time and time again, small graffiti tags have been shown to lead to larger ones, and graffiti and fly-tipping have been shown to lead to more serious criminal offences and to residents feeling less safe.

Firezza Pizza in West End Lane. Picture: Ian CohenFirezza Pizza in West End Lane. Picture: Ian Cohen

“These things need to be nipped in the bud before they spiral out of control.”

Over the past weeks protesters across the world have demonstrated in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by police in Minneapolis.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

‘This is for them’: Political supremo super-mum takes Covid-19 captaincy in her stride

Livia Paggi, of Swiss Cottage, with her three-year-old daughter Alma at Hampstead Community Centre. Picture: Livia Paggi

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Shop local: Muswell Hill residents urged to back businesses

Muswell Hill during lockdown. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Camden Market reopens with more shops set to return

Camden Market. Picture: Labs Group

Most Read

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

‘This is for them’: Political supremo super-mum takes Covid-19 captaincy in her stride

Livia Paggi, of Swiss Cottage, with her three-year-old daughter Alma at Hampstead Community Centre. Picture: Livia Paggi

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Shop local: Muswell Hill residents urged to back businesses

Muswell Hill during lockdown. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Camden Market reopens with more shops set to return

Camden Market. Picture: Labs Group

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Middlesex batsman Robson happy to hit the books

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: Jed Leicester/PA)

Premiership rugby stars ‘could go on strike’

Saracens players lift the trophy following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Former Arsenal striker Smith joins domestic violence campaign

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates after winning the SSE Women's FA Cup

Coronavirus: Southgate planning for England action in September

England manager Gareth Southgate

Wingate bag new sponsor in Posh owner MacAnthony as they still bid to raise funds

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony poses with former manager Darren Ferguson (right) (Pic: Chris Radburn/PA)
Drive 24