Westminster Council elect Cllr Rachael Robathan as new leader after Nickie Aiken becomes Two Cities MP

PUBLISHED: 11:13 23 January 2020

The new leader of Westminster Council, Cllr Rachael Robathan. Picture: WCC

Westminster Council has elected Cllr Rachael Robathan as its new leader.

Cllr Robathan (Con, Knightsbridge and Belgravia) will replace Cllr Nickie Aiken, who became the MP for the Cities of London and Westminster at December's general election.

Cllr Robathan was confirmed in the top job at a full council meeting on January 22.

At the meeting, she paid tribute to her predecessor who "has made our City for All vision the road map for the way ahead" and added: "I'm honoured to have been elected as the new leader of Westminster City Council. Westminster is a special place at the heart of the capital, home to 250,000 residents and thousands of businesses including the nation's high street, Oxford Street, and the wider West End.

"But it also faces complex challenges including climate change, air quality, rough sleeping and affordable housing."

First elected in 2010, she has previously held the cabinet briefs for finance, property, housing and adult services.

Cllr Robathan will confirm any changes to the Cabinet in the coming weeks.

