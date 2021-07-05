Where to enter Race for Life runs in north London in 2021

Published: 3:39 PM July 5, 2021

Race for Life events, run by Cancer Research UK, are coming back - Credit: Race for Life

Race for Life charity runs are set to return to north London.

The community events, run by Cancer Research UK, will be back up and running from this summer if Covid-19 restrictions end – as planned – on July 19.

Hampstead Heath will host a 5km and 10km run on August 21, with Regent’s Park hosting the same distances on September 11.

Finsbury Park will see runners join in on October 3, including Pretty Muddy obstacle courses for children. Victoria Park will play host on October 9.

Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is a nationwide series of events which raise millions of pounds to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

This year, participants will set off on the course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups.

Hand sanitiser will be provided, with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

The runs are open to people of all ages and abilities.

To enter visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/ or call 0300 123 0770.