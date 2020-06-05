Race for Life in London cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

Race for Life in Glasgow in 2019. Picture: Mark Anderson THIS IMAGE IS SUBJECT TO THE LAW OF COPYRIGHT AND MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED, ALTERED, PUBLISHED OR USED FOR ANY OTHER REASON WITHOUT THE PRIOR KNOWLAGE AND CONSENT OF COPYWRITE OWNER, MARK ANDERSON.

Cancer Research’s Race for Life has been completely cancelled in London this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four hundred events across the capital have been called off, including in Victoria Park, Finsbury Park and on Hampstead Heath.

Most races were originally due to take place in May and July, were then rescheduled to late summer when the coronavirus lockdown took hold, and have now been completely dropped.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Hackney Woman to take part in Olympic Park walk for charity Target Ovarian Cancer

This represents a 25 per cent fall in the charity’s income.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for London, said: “We remain completely committed to making progress for people affected by cancer but now more than ever, support from the public will be vital.”

She said the 2021 event will be “stronger than ever”.

Instead, Cancer Research is holding a Race for Life At Home, which will see people completing their own 5K or 10K run in their garden or nearest green space.