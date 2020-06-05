Search

Race for Life in London cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 14:36 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 05 June 2020

Race for Life in Glasgow in 2019. Picture: Mark Anderson

Race for Life in Glasgow in 2019. Picture: Mark Anderson

Cancer Research’s Race for Life has been completely cancelled in London this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Four hundred events across the capital have been called off, including in Victoria Park, Finsbury Park and on Hampstead Heath.

Most races were originally due to take place in May and July, were then rescheduled to late summer when the coronavirus lockdown took hold, and have now been completely dropped.

This represents a 25 per cent fall in the charity’s income.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for London, said: “We remain completely committed to making progress for people affected by cancer but now more than ever, support from the public will be vital.”

She said the 2021 event will be “stronger than ever”.

Instead, Cancer Research is holding a Race for Life At Home, which will see people completing their own 5K or 10K run in their garden or nearest green space.

