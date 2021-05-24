AC Grayling and Anabel Maldonado on Maida Vale rabbi's new podcast

Published: 9:00 AM May 24, 2021

A rabbi has started a new podcast in which he interviews leading figures about “finding meaning in modern life”.

Rabbi Joseph Dweck, who is based at Lauderdale Road Synagogue in Maida Vale, has launched a series called Humans Being.

The senior rabbi of the S&P Sephardi community speaks to people on the podcast from the worlds of fashion, academia, arts and science about their work and life – and the value in what they do.

Rabbi Dweck’s guests include fashion entrepreneur Anabel Maldonado; psycho-sexual therapist Judi Keshet-Orr; music critic Norman Lebrecht; philosopher AC Grayling; and cognitive scientist Donald Hoffman.

Two episodes, featuring Anabel Maldonado and AC Grayling, are out now, with further programmes available every fortnight.

Rabbi Dweck said: “The series delves into the human, philosophical and spiritual aspects of the diversity of modern life and work and will explore how the wisdom of Jewish tradition and thought can be applied in today’s world.

“I’m hoping listeners will find the discussions intriguing and discover ideas that they can apply to their lives as my guests answer some big questions. Our conversations are very energetic and, I hope, intellectually stimulating.”

Humans Being is available on all major podcast platforms.