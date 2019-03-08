Search

Police called to Parliament Hill Lido to deal with scuffles as tempers flare over queuing

PUBLISHED: 14:54 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 25 July 2019

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

Archant

Police were called to deal with numerous scuffles at Parliament Hill Lido this morning, as tempers flared over queuing.

The queue for Parliament Hill Lido stretched past Gospel Oak station on July 25, which was forecast to be the hottest day of the year. Heath bosses closed the queue at 10.20am due to high demand. Picture: Clare OxborrowThe queue for Parliament Hill Lido stretched past Gospel Oak station on July 25, which was forecast to be the hottest day of the year. Heath bosses closed the queue at 10.20am due to high demand. Picture: Clare Oxborrow

Officers were first at the scene at 9.49am after a "number of minor scuffles" broke out as swimmers queued to enter the open air pool.

It's believed people had tried to jump the queue. The City of London Corporation stopped people queuing to get into the Lido at 10.20am because of high demand.

It's the third day in a row that it has stopped people lining up to enter the lido. The late swim has also been cancelled.

The queue for Parliament Hill Lido, which was closed by Heath bosses at 10.20am because of high demand. Picture: Clare OxborrowThe queue for Parliament Hill Lido, which was closed by Heath bosses at 10.20am because of high demand. Picture: Clare Oxborrow

Cops are still at the lido on Hampstead Heath to prevent further disorder.

There has been no arrests or reports of any injuries.

Temperatures in London are expected to reach 37c today, just short of the city's record of 38.1c. The hottest temperature ever recorded in the UK is only fractionally higher, at 38.5c.

The City of London Corporation has been contacted for comment.

