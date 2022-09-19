Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Live

Live updates: Millions mark the Queen's state funeral

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 7:00 AM September 19, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II at the garden party in London

Queen Elizabeth II at the garden party in London - Credit: PA

Huge crowds will gather in London on Monday (September 19) to mark the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, aged 96.

We will bring live updates below, throughout the day.

Are you in central London for the occasion? Email londonlive@newsquest.co.uk

On Monday, September 19, people across Hampstead, Highgate, Camden, Muswell Hill, Crouch End, St John's Wood, Maida Vale, and across north London will mark the funeral.

The Queen
Royal Family
London
North London News
East London News

Don't Miss

William Ellis School has been downgraded to 'requires improvement'

Education News

'Requires improvement': William Ellis School loses 'good' rating

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Camden School for Girls

Education News

'Outstanding' Camden girls' school downgraded to 'good' by Ofsted

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Highbury Corner Magistrates Court. Picture: Polly Hancock

London Live News

Serving Met officer due in court accused of child sex offences

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 27/03/12of first and second-class stamps at a Post Office in Overseal, Derbyshire.

People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon