Hopes that Queen's Crescent Summer Festival will unite the community

PUBLISHED: 14:28 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 05 September 2019

A firefighter helps a youngster use the fire house from his fire truck at last year's Queen's Crescent Summer Festival. Picture: Marcus Boyland

A firefighter helps a youngster use the fire house from his fire truck at last year's Queen's Crescent Summer Festival. Picture: Marcus Boyland

Organisers of this year's Queen's Crescent Summer Festival are hoping that the event will promote a message of "positivity and diversity."

A staff member from Kentish Town City Farm guides a boy on a donkey at the Queen's Crescent Summer Festival last year. Picture: Marcus BoylandA staff member from Kentish Town City Farm guides a boy on a donkey at the Queen's Crescent Summer Festival last year. Picture: Marcus Boyland

The event on Saturday, which will run from 11am to 6pm will feature free sports and activities, including football and boxing. There will also be stalls and a free fun fair.

Marian Malaki, who has lived in the area for more than two decades says she hopes that the fair will bring people together.

"We're trying to promote diversity in Camden. We want to bring the community together. There's a lot of poverty, families are going through struggles with finances, so we've tried to do as much of this for free as we can."

Two stallholders from the Queen's Crescent Summer Street Party last year. Picture: Marcus BoylandTwo stallholders from the Queen's Crescent Summer Street Party last year. Picture: Marcus Boyland

She added that the death of 22-year-old Calvin Bungisa earlier this year added a poignancy.

She said: "It's not something we're ignoring. We're trying to stay positive regardless of what has happened. We need to work together to built our children up, we don't want them to go through that."

Gospel Oak councillor Marcus Boyland added: "The work they have done to bring the community together has been a real inspiration. The day will be lots of fun so I'd say come down and enjoy the entertainment."

