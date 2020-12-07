Queen’s Crescent Community Association looking to raise £10,500 in Christmas for All campaign

Published: 3:15 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:11 AM December 9, 2020

The Christmas for All team at Queen's Crescent Community Centre. Picture: QCCA - Credit: Archant

The Queen’s Crescent Community Association’s (QCCA) Christmas appeal has seen an “incredibly touching” response so far, but it needs more help from local people if its going to respond to the rising need for food aid.

A hamper delivered by the team at Queen's Crescent Community Association. Picture: QCCA - Credit: Archant

QCCA is running the Christmas for All appeal with the neighbouring St Martin’s Church, and so far more than 300 “Christmas-in-a-box” hampers have been delivered to families in need.

So far, the association’s GoFundMe page has raised more than £4,600, putting it almost half-way towards its £10,500 target.

QCCA’s chief exec Foyezur Miah said: ““The response to our Christmas For All campaign has been immediate and we’ve been incredibly touched.

“People have been donating money and food and offering to volunteer. We’ve had locals who live nearby but didn’t know about us walking into the centre and asking what they can do to help.

“We even got a cheque in the post for £150 from a man who used to DJ here in the early 80’s. He wanted us to use some of it to thank our volunteers.”

Staff at QCCA explained that the first fortnight of the November lockdown had seen a rise of 68% in requests for help from its emergency food bank.

In addition to financial donations, from December 7 people can donate festive food, store cupboard staples, nappies and toiletries at the centre in Ashdown Crescent.

Later in the Christmas period, QCCA will be serving free hot meals between 5pm and 6pm on December 21, Christmas Eve, December 29 and New Year’s Eve.

To contribute to the crowdfunder, visit uk.gofundme.com/f/qcca-christmas-for-all