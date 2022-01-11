Joanne and Robert Powell are still looking for Ivy a year after she went missing in Kentish Town - Credit: Joanne Powell

The family of a puppy who vanished from Kentish Town refuse to give up on finding their beloved pet.

English Bulldog Ivy was just six-months-old when she went missing from Castlehaven Road on January 20 last year.

But her desperate family haven't lost hope of finding their treasured pet, who they say was snatched from the kitchen as their son sat upstairs.

Owner Joanne Powell told the Ham&High: "It's devastating, we can't move on with our lives without knowing what's happened.

"The abduction has ripped our hearts out, because she's not just a dog, she's family. The knock-on effects of this have been terrible - it's like grief."

Joanne and husband Robert, who formerly lived off Finchley Road before moving to Gloucestershire, already had an older male dog when they bought the puppy.

Ivy had been staying with the couple's sons in Kentish Town until she could get neutered, in a home owned by Joanne's mother.

English Bulldog puppy Ivy went missing from Castlehaven Road in Kentish Town - Credit: Joanne Powell

One of Joanne's sons had been upstairs playing on his Xbox, with his headphones on, while another had popped out to the shops.

When he arrived home, he and his brother could not find Ivy anywhere in the house.

They then realised the patio gate was damaged and that the front door had been forced open, Joanne claimed.

"They felt awful," she said. "The hadn't seen or heard anything, it was all so quick."

The family began searching for Ivy, putting up hundreds of leaflets, sharing pictures on Facebook and even appearing on television.

"We've done everything, we're desperate and we just want to get her home," Joanne said.

The Metropolitan Police attended the home at around 6.55pm that day, took statements and carried out CCTV enquiries in the area.

The force said they found no footage of the incident and no suspects were identified.

They subsequently received information about several sightings of the animal and carried out further enquiries into these reports.

However, a follow-up review of the evidence found there to be "no realistic chance of progressing the investigation".

"Should further evidential opportunities arise, this decision will be reviewed," a Met spokesperson added.

Joanne and Robert Powell continue to search for their puppy Ivy - Credit: Joanne Powell

Joanne added: "If you see or hear anything, please just get in touch. Ivy is microchipped so take her into the vet and they will contact us."

To help find Ivy, join facebook.com/groups/stolenivylondonnw1 on Facebook or call 07725 149705.