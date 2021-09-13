Girl, 11, delivers Jewish New Year package to Holocaust survivors

Published: 5:39 PM September 13, 2021

An 11-year-old girl has delivered gift packages to Holocaust survivors at a Golders Green centre, complete with a poem she wrote for them.

Earlier this month, Evie Bernstein met with Rachel Levy BEM and Ivor Perl BEM at Jewish Care’s Holocaust Survivors’ Centre.

The survivors live at Selig Court Retirement Living, and recently began in-person activities again at the Maurice and Vivienne Wohl Campus in Golders Green.

Jewish Free School (JFS) pupil Evie decided to learn more about the Holocaust as part of her Bat Mitzvah preparations.

She said: "I was so touched to meet Rachel and Ivor who survived the Holocaust and are still living to talk about their experiences and I’m happy that I could send my poem to the members of the Holocaust Survivors’ Centre."

Evie’s mum, Elise Bernstein, added: “I am so proud that Evie has chosen to learn more about the Holocaust.

"It so important for us and especially for the next generation to be able to share the message and never to forget what the Holocaust survivors lived through.

"They are incredible people who keep on inspiring us.”

The pupil's poem about the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah, included the phrase 'with love but never hate', which resonated with survivor Ivor.

He told Evie: "You get much further with love than with hate."

Evie will be 12 in October and plans to celebrate her Bat Mitzvah in March at Shenley United Synagogue.

As well as meeting Rachel and Ivor, Evie's packages were delivered to all members of the Holocaust Survivors’ Centre, including two challahs (bread loafs), honey cake, grape juice, chocolates and her poem.

Evie wrote a special poem for the Holocaust survivors - Credit: Jewish Care

The packages were prepared and delivered by Jewish Care’s volunteers together with volunteers from the intergenerational charity JOY (Joining Old and Young) and Milly Days, who have helped fund and run the outreach project.

Jewish Care’s director of fundraising and community engagement, Adam Overlander-Kaye, said: “Young people have so much to give to our community, especially when they have the opportunity to engage with older people.

"I would like to thank Evie and also all of Jewish Care and JOY volunteers, together with Milly Days, who made it possible to deliver the packages for Rosh Hashanah.”