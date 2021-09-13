Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Girl, 11, delivers Jewish New Year package to Holocaust survivors

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:39 PM September 13, 2021   
Evie Bernstein

Evie Bernstein wrote a Rosh Hashanah poem for members of Jewish Care's Holocaust Survivors' Centre, Rachel Levy BEM and Ivor Perl BEM - Credit: Jewish Care

An 11-year-old girl has delivered gift packages to Holocaust survivors at a Golders Green centre, complete with a poem she wrote for them.

Earlier this month, Evie Bernstein met with Rachel Levy BEM and Ivor Perl BEM at Jewish Care’s Holocaust Survivors’ Centre.

The survivors live at Selig Court Retirement Living, and recently began in-person activities again at the Maurice and Vivienne Wohl Campus in Golders Green.

Jewish Free School (JFS) pupil Evie decided to learn more about the Holocaust as part of her Bat Mitzvah preparations.

She said: "I was so touched to meet Rachel and Ivor who survived the Holocaust and are still living to talk about their experiences and I’m happy that I could send my poem to the members of the Holocaust Survivors’ Centre."

You may also want to watch:

Evie’s mum, Elise Bernstein, added: “I am so proud that Evie has chosen to learn more about the Holocaust.

"It so important for us and especially for the next generation to be able to share the message and never to forget what the Holocaust survivors lived through.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man stabbed on Finchley Road
  2. 2 'Lobster-like creature' pulled from Hampstead Heath ladies' pond
  3. 3 Passing moped driver hit and hospitalised in police chase
  1. 4 Crouch End bar petitions to stay open amid dispute with neighbours
  2. 5 'Real harm to wildlife': Invasive crayfish in Hampstead Heath Ponds
  3. 6 Car crashes into barrier in collision with cyclist
  4. 7 Teenager sexually assaulted on Wood Green bus heading to Muswell Hill
  5. 8 Red Lion & Sun or The Alliance? Vote for your favourite pub
  6. 9 Aristocrat's daughter, 25, died unexpectedly after developing 'severe headache'
  7. 10 Abstract painters prove they're 'young at art'

"They are incredible people who keep on inspiring us.”

The pupil's poem about the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah, included the phrase 'with love but never hate', which resonated with survivor Ivor.

He told Evie: "You get much further with love than with hate."

Evie will be 12 in October and plans to celebrate her Bat Mitzvah in March at Shenley United Synagogue.

As well as meeting Rachel and Ivor, Evie's packages were delivered to all members of the Holocaust Survivors’ Centre, including two challahs (bread loafs), honey cake, grape juice, chocolates and her poem.

Evie's poem

Evie wrote a special poem for the Holocaust survivors - Credit: Jewish Care

The packages were prepared and delivered by Jewish Care’s volunteers together with volunteers from the intergenerational charity JOY (Joining Old and Young) and Milly Days, who have helped fund and run the outreach project.

Jewish Care’s director of fundraising and community engagement, Adam Overlander-Kaye, said: “Young people have so much to give to our community, especially when they have the opportunity to engage with older people.

"I would like to thank Evie and also all of Jewish Care and JOY volunteers, together with Milly Days, who made it possible to deliver the packages for Rosh Hashanah.”

Education News
Golders Green News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

(c) ZSL London Zoo

Giant tortoises slowly move into new home at London Zoo

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Fran Sorapure Headteacher at St Michaelâ€™s Primary School Highgate N6. Pictured with pupils, Joshua

Education News

Former lunchtime supervisor made new Highgate head of school

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The Beaky Band

Hampstead Heath | Gallery

Jazz time on Hampstead Heath to mark Act's 150th anniversary

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Left to right: Cllr Adam Jogee; Aaron Wilson; Catherine West MP; Cllr Ruth Gordon

Three Compasses pub reopens in Hornsey

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon