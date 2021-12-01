Pupil's plea: Plant trees as Christmas present to planet

Alfie Brass, 10, is asking people to think of the planet this Christmas. Pictured with family dog Lulu - Credit: Brass family

A 10-year-old Primrose Hill pupil is asking people to plant trees as a “present for the planet” this Christmas.

Alfie Brass, from St Paul’s CE Primary School, is urging the young and old around north London to tailor their festive fun in a more environmentally-friendly way.

The youngster’s efforts to tackle the climate emergency have inspired thousands of people to offset their carbon footprint by planting trees.

The campaign is directed through Be a Planet Superstar which Alfie, who lives in Cricklewood, founded in January 2020.

“I don’t know how big the environment has been at Christmas in previous years, but I think the environment needs to be really big at Christmas this year,” he told the Ham&High.

Alfie continued: “It’s really important that we tackle the climate crisis. It’s my generation which is going to suffer.

“If we carry on not caring for our planet my generation will suffer, global temperatures will rise too high, there will be more flooding, trees will fall, we'll have hurricanes and global warming.

“And it will all be because we didn't act on climate change.”

Alfie’s drive to make a difference has seen him become an “eco champion” for Camden, after he was named the winner of an environmental prize at a local awards ceremony.

The 10-year-old is encouraging people to take small but important steps this Christmas to cut down on waste.

For instance, he is asking residents to put presents in textiles, magazines or tea towels instead of wrapping paper.

On a personal level, he and his family are renting out their Christmas tree, so that it can be re-used in future years.

The Primrose Hill student says he is inspired by the enthusiasm with which people have supported his climate campaign.

“It's quite emotional how people have come this far, and how many people are supporting my cause, and how many people want to save our planet,” he said.

As part of Alfie’s Our Forest appeal a gift of £3 pays for 25 trees. The project is delivered by Ecologi, an organisation which plants trees to help tackle the climate crisis.

Ecogoli estimates that the pupil’s campaign has already resulted in the reduction of more than seven tonnes of carbon dioxide, with 2,951 trees being planted.

To plant a tree for Christmas this year visit https://ecologi.com/beaplanetsuperstarheadquarters