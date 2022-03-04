Muswell Hill pupil wins national writing competition

A 12-year-old schoolboy from Muswell Hill has won a national writing competition with his story on the climate crisis.

Leo Templer's story, titled Ingamed, was one of 17 winning entries selected from more than 1,200 that will make up the contents of a published book.

The competition My Twist on a Tale: Our Tomorrow asked young people aged four to 19 to submit a futuristic story or poem and was run by Pearson’s, a digital media learning company.

Leo, who attends Fortismere School, said: “I can't believe my story was chosen. It's such an honour and I'm really excited to see it in print.”

Ingamed depicts life in an online world where everyone has been uploaded to because the climate emergency has made Earth majorly inhospitable.

CBBC star Tillie Amartey, who judged the London category, said: “I was hugely impressed by the completeness of his story…Well done Leo."