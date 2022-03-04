Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Muswell Hill pupil wins national writing competition

Logo Icon

Kim Schewitz

Published: 5:28 PM March 4, 2022
Young school boy holding up certificate and smiling outside

12-year-old Leo Templer from Muswell Hill has won a national writing competition. - Credit: Pearson

A 12-year-old schoolboy from Muswell Hill has won a national writing competition with his story on the climate crisis.

Leo Templer's story, titled Ingamed, was one of 17 winning entries selected from more than 1,200 that will make up the contents of a published book.

The competition My Twist on a Tale: Our Tomorrow asked young people aged four to 19 to submit a futuristic story or poem and was run by Pearson’s, a digital media learning company.

Leo, who attends Fortismere School, said: “I can't believe my story was chosen. It's such an honour and I'm really excited to see it in print.”

Ingamed depicts life in an online world where everyone has been uploaded to because the climate emergency has made Earth majorly inhospitable.

CBBC star Tillie Amartey, who judged the London category, said: “I was hugely impressed by the completeness of his story…Well done Leo."

Muswell Hill News
Haringey News
North West London News

Don't Miss

Helen Paiba ran Muswell Hill's the Children's Bookshop from 1974 until 1994, and is remembered for her depth of knowledge

Obituary

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ founder of famous Muswell Hill bookshop 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
New owners of The Alliance on Mill Lane.From left Ben Robson, Adam Gostyn, Ed Robson and Scott Soteriou

Pubs

The Alliance’s new owners on their plans for a West Hampstead favourite

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Mazlum Sigirtmac, Colin Richmond and Jake Corbett are among the north London offenders who were jailed last month

London Live News

Jailed: North London offenders locked up in February

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Protestors holding banner that says 'no war' outside of the Office of the Trade Representative

Gallery

Protesters target Russian government building in Highgate

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon