When do pubs reopen in Hampstead, Highgate and Primrose Hill? The latest on which boozers are open and how to book

The latest government guidance means that from Saturday July 4, pubs can reopen.

To help Ham&High readers decide where best to head for a much-needed pint, we’ve been through as many pubs in Hampstead, Highgate, around the Heath and in Primrose Hill to find out when they’re opening, and how would-be punters can book.

Hampstead

The Duke of Hamilton is also back on July 4. Putting a pause on the community shop it has operated over the past few months, it’ll serve customers who book on 020 7916 0595, by sending an email to info@thedukeofhamiltonnw3.com, or by visiting thedukeofhamiltonnw3.com

The King William IV in the heart of Hampstead High Street is planning to reopen on Saturday July 4 at 11am. “Things will look a little different”. Landlord Jimmy McGrath told the Ham&High that while people can turn up, there’s no guarantee the pub will be able to accommodate them.

The Wells Tavern is another itching to get back to normal with a July 4 opening date. Table service and a number of extra outside seats in the pub’s Christchurch Hill car park will make social distancing easier. Though there are “a few” walk-in tables available, reservations are encouraged. Book online at thewellshampstead.co.uk or call 020 7794 3785

The Horseshoe, birthplace of Camden Town Brewery, will reopen on July 4. For food or drink, from 12pm to 11am, book a table on its website thehorseshoehampstead.com

The Flask in Hampstead is not planning on reopening until July 20. Bookings can then be made via theflaskhampstead.co.uk

The Spaniards Inn has a booking system active on its site and owner Mitchells and Butlers has announced its pubs are to reopen on July 4.

Hampstead’s iconic Freemasons Arms is opening on July 4, but is already fully booked for the weekend of July 4 and 5. To book a table for after that go to freemasonsarms.co.uk or try 020 7433 6811.

The Holly Bush is not on the Fuller’s Pubs list of those reopening on July 4, further information is awaited.

Highgate

The Flask in Highgate is not opening yet, but expecting to do so later in July. Visit theflaskhighgate.com or try 020 8348 7346 for more details.

The Prince of Wales is opening on July 4. You can book a two hour 45 minute session by emailing info@princeofwaleshighgate.co.uk. Under 18s are not allowed.

The Angel in Highgate High Street, owned by Mitchell and Butlers, has yet to confirm whether it is reopening or not, but latest updates are available at theangelhighgate.co.uk

The Bull, which of course has its own brewery, is back serving on July 4. Call 020 8341 0510 to reserve a table. Or visit thebullhighgate.co.uk

Up North Road, The Wrestlers is running a first-come, first-served system. The Booglaoo - Expects to open on July 9/10. https://theboogaloo.co.uk/ or 020 8340 2928

The Red Lion and Sun’s landlord Heath Ball said the pub had taken the decision to hold off reopening and see how the wider industry coped. He said it was a “people over pound notes” decision.

The Woodman by Highgate station is back on July 4. “Beer garden at the ready”, said bosses there, who said reservations for up to six people should be made through the OpenTable app, with larger groups told to email garron@the-woodman.com

Close to the Heath

The Garden Gate, another Mitchell and Butler’s pub, is taking bookings at thegardengatehampstead.co.uk

The Old Bull and Bush is opening on July 4. To book a table visit thebullandbush.co.uk/ or call 020 8905 5456

The Bull and Last in Highgate Road is opening its dining room from July 4 and tables are bookable at thebullandlast.co.uk or on 020 7267 3641.

The Southampton Arms just down from the Bull and Last is also reopening with a “just rock up” system in place. It’s open from 12pm on July 4.

Belsize

The Stag in Fleet Road is reopening on July 4 too. To book a three hour slot with members of your household (up to 12) contact thestag@londonpubs.com

The George is opening on July 6. Booking is encouraged due to the ban on people standing at the bar. Head to greeneking-pubs.co.uk/book/

The Sir Richard Steele in Haverstock Hill is also back in action on Satuday and tables can be booked through OpenTable or by phone – 020 7843 1261 and email – hello@thesteelespub.co.uk. Customers will be asked to sign in with a QR code at the door as part of the test and trace system.

The Washington is another to be fully booked for the opening weekend, but beyond that is open and tables can be booked for a maximum of six people.

Primrose Hill

The Engineer in Primrose Hill is open from July 4, but another that is fully booked for the reopening weekend. Visit theengineerprimrosehill.co.uk for table bookings.

The Queen’s isn’t opening until July 20, with customers then being asked to book in advance using the Young’s On Tap app.

The Princess of Wales in Chalcot Road is open from July 4. Book a table – in a 90-minute slot – for a maximum group size of six on 020 7722 0354 or by email info@lovetheprincess.com. Customers are encouraged to pre-book food and drink.

The Lansdowne in Gloucester Avenue is also reopening at the first opportunity – from 12pm on July 4. Visit thelansdownepub.co.uk for more information.

